Herts Pride 2019: Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar supports inclusion
PUBLISHED: 06:58 03 September 2019
Archant
Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar groups supported Herts Pride 2019.
Herts Pride in Watford was bigger than ever before with various stalls, a fun fair and the big top circus tent packed full of live entertainment.
Laura Wells, chair of Welwyn Hatfield's youth council, said the Saturday event was "absolutely incredible".
"We got to run our own guess the flag stall which allowed us to educated people about LGBTQ+ and have loads of fun!" Ms Wells said.
"It felt amazing to be there for the community and I'll never forget what a wonderful experience it was."
Hertsmere borough councillor Christian Gray, who attended the day with his partner, and fellow Potters Bar councillors Chris Myers, said it has been an "amazing day aimed at everyone". "It was fantastic to see so many families enjoying Herts Pride."
With a theme of #PrideAndPrejudice, the event took place in Cassiobury Park, from 12 noon to 10pm.