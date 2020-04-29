Advanced search

Welwyn residents fall victim to delivery scam

PUBLISHED: 06:59 30 April 2020

Herts police are warning residents to stay vigilant after Welwyn and Sawbridgeworth residents fell victim to a delivery scam. Picture: Archant

Herts police are warning residents to stay vigilant after Welwyn and Sawbridgeworth residents fell victim to a delivery scam. Picture: Archant

Archant

Victims in Welwyn and Sawbridgeworth have been receiving packages they have not ordered, which are then collected by fraudulent couriers.

Residents received packages addressed to them, which were collected a short while later by a woman wearing a DPD courier uniform who claimed they had been delivered to the wrong address.

In the reported instances the packages contained either iPhones or laptops and were despatched by AO.

DCI Sam Khanna, from Herts police’s serious fraud and cyber unit, said: “We want all residents to be aware of this potential fraud. If goods are delivered that you have not ordered and are marked with your address you should inform the company that sent it and wait for them to send a courier.

You may also want to watch:

“Always check with them which courier company is making the collection and when they will arrive.

“If someone knocks on the door claiming to have come to pick it up after it was delivered by mistake, think twice about handing it over. Are they from the same company that just delivered it? Can you see a company vehicle?

“Just because they are in a uniform does not mean they are from the company as they claim.

“If someone tries to deliver a parcel you’ve not ordered, refuse to accept it so that it goes back to the depot or the sender. If you have handed a parcel over please report it to Action Fraud.

“If someone is at your door claiming to have come to pick up a parcel you never ordered ring 999.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Disappointing’ number of people ignoring social distancing at Stanborough Park

Police have expressed their disappointment in the number of people thought to be ignoring social distancing at Stanborough Park over the weekend. Picture: DANNY LOO

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

New Hatfield housing blocks will have 71 new homes

A CGI version of One Hatfield Town Centre. Picture: WHBC.

Are Herts COVID-19 patients being discharged by the NHS to die in care homes?

The Liberal Democrat Hertfordshire county councillor Paul Zukowskyj. Picture:Paul Zukowskyj.

Welwyn Garden City B&Q opening with social distancing measures

B&Q in Welwyn Garden City will reopen tomorrow with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Google

Most Read

‘Disappointing’ number of people ignoring social distancing at Stanborough Park

Police have expressed their disappointment in the number of people thought to be ignoring social distancing at Stanborough Park over the weekend. Picture: DANNY LOO

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

New Hatfield housing blocks will have 71 new homes

A CGI version of One Hatfield Town Centre. Picture: WHBC.

Are Herts COVID-19 patients being discharged by the NHS to die in care homes?

The Liberal Democrat Hertfordshire county councillor Paul Zukowskyj. Picture:Paul Zukowskyj.

Welwyn Garden City B&Q opening with social distancing measures

B&Q in Welwyn Garden City will reopen tomorrow with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Google

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn residents fall victim to delivery scam

Herts police are warning residents to stay vigilant after Welwyn and Sawbridgeworth residents fell victim to a delivery scam. Picture: Archant

Welwyn Garden City exhibition explores ‘a marriage of town and country’

A WGC photobook on display in the Welwyn Garden City: By Wisdom and Design exhibition at Mill Green Museum.

Take part in Race for Life at home during coronavirus lockdown

Cancer Research UK has postponed Race for Life events in May, June and July but you can take part in Race for Life at Home to raise funds for the charity.

Herts GPs present essential goods as a thank you to care home staff

Wymondley Care Home Hitchin Visited by Dr. Timehin Duncan (far left) and Dr. Claire Azie (2nd left)

Welwyn Garden City centenary: The future of garden cities

First houses in Handside Lane, Welwyn Garden City
Drive 24