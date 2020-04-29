Welwyn residents fall victim to delivery scam

Victims in Welwyn and Sawbridgeworth have been receiving packages they have not ordered, which are then collected by fraudulent couriers.

Residents received packages addressed to them, which were collected a short while later by a woman wearing a DPD courier uniform who claimed they had been delivered to the wrong address.

In the reported instances the packages contained either iPhones or laptops and were despatched by AO.

DCI Sam Khanna, from Herts police’s serious fraud and cyber unit, said: “We want all residents to be aware of this potential fraud. If goods are delivered that you have not ordered and are marked with your address you should inform the company that sent it and wait for them to send a courier.

“Always check with them which courier company is making the collection and when they will arrive.

“If someone knocks on the door claiming to have come to pick it up after it was delivered by mistake, think twice about handing it over. Are they from the same company that just delivered it? Can you see a company vehicle?

“Just because they are in a uniform does not mean they are from the company as they claim.

“If someone tries to deliver a parcel you’ve not ordered, refuse to accept it so that it goes back to the depot or the sender. If you have handed a parcel over please report it to Action Fraud.

“If someone is at your door claiming to have come to pick up a parcel you never ordered ring 999.”