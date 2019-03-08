Welwyn Hatfield special inspector to raise money by running New York marathon

A Welwyn Hatfield police officer is going to run the New York City Marathon to help raise funds for children whose lives have been impacted by violent crimes.

A special inspector from Herts Police is set to run the New York City Marathon this year to raise money for the PC Nicola Hughes Memorial Fund.

On Sunday, November 3, Welwyn Hatfield Special Inspector David Whitelegg will be running alongside more than 60 police officers and staff, prison officers and members of the public, to help make a difference to the lives of murder victims' children.

The PC Nicola Hughes Memorial Fund was set up after the murder of two Greater Manchester Police officers in 2012. PC Nicola Hughes and PC Fiona Bone were tragically shot and killed while they were on duty responding to an incident.

PC Hughes' father, Bryn Hughes, established the charity in 2014 with the aim of providing support and learning opportunities for children who have suffered the loss of a close family member through violent crime such as murder or manslaughter.

By raising money to run the marathon, Special Inspector Whitelegg and the rest of his team are hoping to be able to fund four young people through a university course which will cost a total of £100,000.

Special Inspector Whitelegg said: "I'm certainly not what you would call a natural athlete but I'm looking forward to the challenge. The PC Nicola Hughes Memorial Fund is a fantastic cause and I am proud to be raising money for them.

"I've decided to train for the marathon by participating in 'Run to Remember', this challenge involves running 200 miles in 100 days and will hopefully stand me in good stead for November.

"This month, I will also be taking part in the UK COPS Unity tour, a bike ride from the National Police Memorial in London to the National Arboretum in Staffordshire, which will raise money for Care of Police Survivors (COPS), a charity dedicated to helping the families of police officers who have lost their lives on duty."

If you would like to sponsor Special Inspector Whitelegg in the New York marathon visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/DavidWhitelegg

To sponsor him in the UK COPS Unity Tour visit justgiving.com/fundraising/David-Whitelegg2