Advanced search

Bail for Herts police officer charged with sexual activity with a child

PUBLISHED: 08:28 07 July 2020

He is due to appear at Harrow Crown Court on July 21. Picture: Google Street View

He is due to appear at Harrow Crown Court on July 21. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

Bail has been granted to a Herts police officer accused of engaging in sexual activity with a child.

Sergeant Michael Grigg, a serving police officer, formerly of Hatfield, was arrested as part of an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation conducted by Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Safeguarding Command.

Mr Grigg was charged on Wednesday, April 22, with engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl 13 to 15 and released on conditional bail to appear before Oxford Magistrates’ Court in June.

He was then bailed at Oxford to live and sleep each night at his address in Norwich with the exclusion not to contact directly or indirectly the complainant.

The allegation relates to a period of time between 2007 and 2012.

The 34-year-old remains suspended from duty and is now due to appear at Harrow Crown Court on July 21. He has not made a plea during this time.

A direction was also made under section 45 of the Youth Justice and Criminal Evidence Act 1999 restricting publicity in respect of the victim.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Probe into domestic abuse suicide finds Herts police officers clueless over abuser’s history

Kellie Sutton took her own life after being subjected to coercive, controlling and abusive behaviour by her partner Steven Gane for five months. Picture: Supplied.

Revellers who spat at Herts police should expect to be charged

Police have warned the public following pubs reopening. Picture: Helen Drake

NHS Birthday 2020: Crowds watch Spitfire fly over Welwyn Garden City hospital

The 'Thank You NHS' Spitfire flying over the New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: John Davies

Heartwarming video as Lister Hospital discharges last coronavirus patient from ICU – on NHS 72nd birthday

Lister celebrated the NHS 72nd birthday in poignant style on Sunday. Picture: East & North Herts NHS Trust

Liquidated builders force Potters Bar school to appeal for funds

Ladbrooke Primary School in Potters Bar. Picture: Google Street View.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Probe into domestic abuse suicide finds Herts police officers clueless over abuser’s history

Kellie Sutton took her own life after being subjected to coercive, controlling and abusive behaviour by her partner Steven Gane for five months. Picture: Supplied.

Revellers who spat at Herts police should expect to be charged

Police have warned the public following pubs reopening. Picture: Helen Drake

NHS Birthday 2020: Crowds watch Spitfire fly over Welwyn Garden City hospital

The 'Thank You NHS' Spitfire flying over the New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: John Davies

Heartwarming video as Lister Hospital discharges last coronavirus patient from ICU – on NHS 72nd birthday

Lister celebrated the NHS 72nd birthday in poignant style on Sunday. Picture: East & North Herts NHS Trust

Liquidated builders force Potters Bar school to appeal for funds

Ladbrooke Primary School in Potters Bar. Picture: Google Street View.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Garden City theatre turned red to shine a light on arts industry crisis

The Barn Theatre in Welwyn Garden City lit up as part of the Light It In Red campaign drawing attention to the challenges facing venues in the live events, arts, theatre and music industry. Picture: Simon Wallace / MeltingPot Pictures

Bail for Herts police officer charged with sexual activity with a child

He is due to appear at Harrow Crown Court on July 21. Picture: Google Street View

Brookmans Park Golf Club enjoys busy weekend on and off the course

The patio area post-lockdown at Brookmans Park Golf Club. Picture: BRIAN HALL

Megan Wynne makes Bristol City stay a permanent one after switch from Tottenham Hotspur

Former St Albans City Youth player Megan Wynne has signed for Bristol City from Tottenham Hotspur. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Heartwarming video as Lister Hospital discharges last coronavirus patient from ICU – on NHS 72nd birthday

Lister celebrated the NHS 72nd birthday in poignant style on Sunday. Picture: East & North Herts NHS Trust