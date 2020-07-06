Bail for Herts police officer charged with sexual activity with a child

Bail has been granted to a Herts police officer accused of engaging in sexual activity with a child.

Sergeant Michael Grigg, a serving police officer, formerly of Hatfield, was arrested as part of an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation conducted by Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Safeguarding Command.

Mr Grigg was charged on Wednesday, April 22, with engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl 13 to 15 and released on conditional bail to appear before Oxford Magistrates’ Court in June.

He was then bailed at Oxford to live and sleep each night at his address in Norwich with the exclusion not to contact directly or indirectly the complainant.

The allegation relates to a period of time between 2007 and 2012.

The 34-year-old remains suspended from duty and is now due to appear at Harrow Crown Court on July 21. He has not made a plea during this time.

A direction was also made under section 45 of the Youth Justice and Criminal Evidence Act 1999 restricting publicity in respect of the victim.