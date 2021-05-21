Consultation launched for plans to redevelop police headquarters

Published: 12:43 PM May 21, 2021 Updated: 12:45 PM May 21, 2021

A public consultation has launched today to gather the public’s views on plans to redevelop Hertfordshire police's headquarters in Welwyn Garden City.

Several of the current buildings require a backlog of repairs costing £15 million and the police say they have reached the end of their economic life, are inefficient and not environmentally friendly to run.

Inside the proposed main block - Credit: Herts police

An information leaflet has been sent to residents and businesses providing details of the proposal which will give staff and officers modern and high-quality facilities. It will also allow office space for Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Under the plans several modern buildings will be retained on the Stanborough Road site, but three of the large administration blocks and five smaller buildings - some dating back to the 1960s - will be demolished.

The aim is to replace these old buildings with two new buildings, one of four storeys and one of three, which will be less expensive to run than the cost of keeping the existing buildings.

The construction is planned to be completed by May 2025.

It is a planning requirement when undertaking such a large-scale project to consult the local community and give them an opportunity to respond prior to a formal planning application being submitted to the borough council.

Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd said: “Working closer with partners will keep the people of Hertfordshire safer. I am working with the county council to redevelop the police HQ to create the Hertfordshire Community Safety Hub. It will be the joint headquarters for both the police and fire service, and support many of their other functions as well.

“We want to work with local residents and businesses near the Stanborough site, and explain to them what our current plans are.”

As part of this PCC Mr Lloyd along with Chief Constable Charlie Hall will host a public webinar from 7pm on Tuesday, May 25.

Hertfordshire Constabulary Chief Constable Charlie Hall added: “We are pleased to be able to share our plans with the community and invite their views.

“These proposals will provide my staff and officers with much-improved working conditions and facilities that will be fit for purpose and improve our efficiency for many years to come.

“The redevelopment will also allow us to work more effectively with partners to ensure Hertfordshire remains a safe and pleasant place to live and work.”

Full details of the public consultation, which closes on June 4, the webinar and an online survey to capture views can be found at: www.vincent-gorbing.co.uk/consultation.