CCTV appeal after Welwyn Garden City theft?

PUBLISHED: 13:27 26 June 2019

CCTV photo of woman, who might be able to help Police with theft in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: CCTV

CCTV photo of woman, who might be able to help Police with theft in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: CCTV

Police have released a picture today of a woman who they believe might be able to assist them with enquiries following a theft in Welwyn Garden City.

The theft took place when an 84-year-old man withdrew money from an ATM inside the NatWest bank in the town centre, between 10am and 12am on Friday 3 May.

The victim then sat down on a seat, put his cash in his wallet and left the wallet behind.

The wallet was returned to him after he came back to the spot, but had no cash inside.

PC Alastair Harryman, who is investigating, said: "We believe that the woman pictured was in the area at the time and she could have vital information that will assist us.

"If you recognise her, please get in touch.

"Similarly, I would like to hear from anyone who might have any other information about the incident."

If you do have information, please contact the non-emergency number 101 or email alastair.harryman@herts.pnn.police.uk, quoting crime reference 41/40852/19.

