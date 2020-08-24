Police investigate assault after two cars crash in Welwyn Garden City

Police are investigating an incident in which two cars collided in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nick Gill Archant

Following an incident in which two cars collided with each other in Welwyn Garden City last week, Herts police are investigating for assault and criminal damage.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident took place on Heronswood Way on Friday August 14 around 6.30pm.

A blue VW Golf and a blue Vauxhall Astra were in collision with a grey VW Polo.

You may also want to watch:

Two occupants of the VW Polo attended hospital for treatment for neck and back pain.

PC Matthew Mason, who is investigating, said: “We believe this to be an isolated incident between parties who are known to each other.

“We are not looking for anyone else in relation to it, however if you did witness it we would like to hear from you.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, launch an online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency telephone number 101 quoting reference 41/65405/20.