CCTV image released following 'outraging public decency' incident in Hatfield

Police believe this man maybe able to help with their enquiries. Picture: Herts Police. Archant

Police have released an image of a man following an incident of outraging public decency in Hatfield.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers believe the man pictured could help with their investigation and hope the public can identify them.

The offence occurred on Monday, August 5, at around 10.45am, in the B&M store at Oldings Retail Park.

You may also want to watch:

Sergeant Samantha Casey from the Hatfield Intervention Team said: "We hope to talk to the person pictured as we believe he was in the area at the time of the incident and may have information that could assist with our enquires. Please get in contact if you recognise him.

"I understand incidents of this nature will cause concern and I would like to reassure people that we are working to trace the person responsible as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt Casey via email at samantha.casey@herts.pnn.police.uk, report information online at herts.police.uk/Report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via its online web chat, which can be launched at herts.police.uk/contact.

You can also call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/74381/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.