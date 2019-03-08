Advanced search

CCTV image released following 'outraging public decency' incident in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 10:54 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:54 02 September 2019

Police believe this man maybe able to help with their enquiries. Picture: Herts Police.

Police believe this man maybe able to help with their enquiries. Picture: Herts Police.

Archant

Police have released an image of a man following an incident of outraging public decency in Hatfield.

Officers believe the man pictured could help with their investigation and hope the public can identify them.

The offence occurred on Monday, August 5, at around 10.45am, in the B&M store at Oldings Retail Park.

You may also want to watch:

Sergeant Samantha Casey from the Hatfield Intervention Team said: "We hope to talk to the person pictured as we believe he was in the area at the time of the incident and may have information that could assist with our enquires. Please get in contact if you recognise him.

"I understand incidents of this nature will cause concern and I would like to reassure people that we are working to trace the person responsible as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt Casey via email at samantha.casey@herts.pnn.police.uk, report information online at herts.police.uk/Report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via its online web chat, which can be launched at herts.police.uk/contact.

You can also call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/74381/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Vin Diesel filming Fast and Furious 9 movie in Hatfield

Water feature at Hatfield House. Picture: Kevin Lines

CCTV image released following ‘outraging public decency’ incident in Hatfield

Police believe this man maybe able to help with their enquiries. Picture: Herts Police.

Hatfield woman who has taken care of over 250 kittens appeals for help

Merlin lives with Rosanna Thorpe in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Supplied,

Missing Welwyn Garden City man found safe and well

A Welwyn Garden City man who was missing has now been found safe and well. Picture: Helen Drake

Welwyn Garden City man gets in shape for London Marathon cancer run

Sidney Valentine is intensely training for his marathon. Picture: Supplied.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Vin Diesel filming Fast and Furious 9 movie in Hatfield

Water feature at Hatfield House. Picture: Kevin Lines

CCTV image released following ‘outraging public decency’ incident in Hatfield

Police believe this man maybe able to help with their enquiries. Picture: Herts Police.

Hatfield woman who has taken care of over 250 kittens appeals for help

Merlin lives with Rosanna Thorpe in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Supplied,

Missing Welwyn Garden City man found safe and well

A Welwyn Garden City man who was missing has now been found safe and well. Picture: Helen Drake

Welwyn Garden City man gets in shape for London Marathon cancer run

Sidney Valentine is intensely training for his marathon. Picture: Supplied.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

More than 6,000 attend free outdoor cinema screenings in Welwyn Garden City

People attending the Welwyn Garden City BID's Cinema on the Green screening of The Greatest Showman in Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

CCTV image released following ‘outraging public decency’ incident in Hatfield

Police believe this man maybe able to help with their enquiries. Picture: Herts Police.

Welwyn Garden City man gets in shape for London Marathon cancer run

Sidney Valentine is intensely training for his marathon. Picture: Supplied.

Sayers makes Bar feel like dancing as Brad sends them into the play-offs with win

Teddy Duke was among the wickets for Potters Bar as they beat Luton Town & Indians. Picture: KARYN HADDON

NHS saves £500,000 in Hertfordshire by limiting prescriptions for over-the-counter medicines

About £500,000 has been saved in 2018/19 in Hertfordshire by people buying over-the-counter medicines instead of getting a prescription. Picture: Pexels.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists