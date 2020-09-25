Herts police fly flag at half mast in Welwyn Garden City after officer shot dead in Croydon
PUBLISHED: 11:58 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:58 25 September 2020
Hertfordshire chief constable Charlie Hall has extended his condolences to colleagues in the Metropolitan Police Service following the tragic death of an officer in Croydon earlier today, Friday September 25.
Herts police are flying the force flag at half-mast outside police headquarters in Welwyn Garden City as a mark of respect.
He said: “I would like to extend heartfelt condolences from our policing family here in Hertfordshire to colleagues at the Metropolitan Police Service following this morning’s tragic news.
“Our thoughts are with the officer’s immediate family and friends, as well with colleagues from the whole force and community.”
The police sergeant was shot dead overnight by a man who had been brought into the Croydon Custody Centre, the gunman then shot himself.
The gunman is currently in hospital and remains in a critical condition.
