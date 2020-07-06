Revellers who spat at Herts police should expect to be charged
PUBLISHED: 11:11 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:11 06 July 2020
Hertfordshire Constabulary has warned the public after police were spat-on during Super Saturday – when pubs, restuarants and hairdressers reopened.
The police force explained these few incidents happened while they were out monitoring social distancing across Herts.
In a Facebook post they said: “We are here to try and help you and keep you safe and we want you to enjoy yourselves after what has been a very tough few months for all of us, but please note that spitting at our officers or any emergency worker whilst carrying out their duties is never acceptable, and certainly not during the present health emergency.
“As such, anyone doing so should expect to be charged and to face legal action.”
Police were also called on Saturday, just before 10pm, to reports of a fight outside the Great Northern Pub, Hatfield.
But when they got to Great North Road, the police found everything to be in order.
Enquiries were carried out at the scene and no offences were disclosed.
Spitting at someone is classed as an assault and there is also a separate charge for assaulting police and emergency workers.
