Hertfordshire's dancing cop shakes it at Brighton Pride

The dancing cop at Brighton Pride. Picture: Herts Police. Archant

A Herts police officer has been showing off his dance moves during this weekend's Brighton Pride.

The largest pride festival in the UK - taking place from August 2-4 - was attended by officers up and down the country, including a sizeable number from Herts police who all volunteered their time.

Using the hashtag #DancingCop on Twitter, @HertsPolicLGBT's video has been viewed almost 20,000 times so far.

The question remains whether the dancing cop will repeat his performance at Hertfordshire Pride in Watford's Cassiobury Park on Saturday, August 31 - but we certainly hope so!