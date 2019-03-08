Hertfordshire's dancing cop shakes it at Brighton Pride
PUBLISHED: 10:34 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:34 05 August 2019
Archant
A Herts police officer has been showing off his dance moves during this weekend's Brighton Pride.
You may also want to watch:
The largest pride festival in the UK - taking place from August 2-4 - was attended by officers up and down the country, including a sizeable number from Herts police who all volunteered their time.
Using the hashtag #DancingCop on Twitter, @HertsPolicLGBT's video has been viewed almost 20,000 times so far.
The question remains whether the dancing cop will repeat his performance at Hertfordshire Pride in Watford's Cassiobury Park on Saturday, August 31 - but we certainly hope so!