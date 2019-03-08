Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hertfordshire's dancing cop shakes it at Brighton Pride

PUBLISHED: 10:34 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:34 05 August 2019

The dancing cop at Brighton Pride. Picture: Herts Police.

The dancing cop at Brighton Pride. Picture: Herts Police.

Archant

A Herts police officer has been showing off his dance moves during this weekend's Brighton Pride.

You may also want to watch:

The largest pride festival in the UK - taking place from August 2-4 - was attended by officers up and down the country, including a sizeable number from Herts police who all volunteered their time.

Using the hashtag #DancingCop on Twitter, @HertsPolicLGBT's video has been viewed almost 20,000 times so far.

The question remains whether the dancing cop will repeat his performance at Hertfordshire Pride in Watford's Cassiobury Park on Saturday, August 31 - but we certainly hope so!

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hatfield café opens with pay-what-you-can concept

Sparks community cafe. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Hatfield station among UK’s best for bike thieves

Train stopping at Welwyn Garden City station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Rock at the Castle returns to Hertford Castle this Sunday

Last year's Rock at the Castle at Hertford Castle. Picture: Steve Beeston Photography

Hertfordshire’s dancing cop shakes it at Brighton Pride

The dancing cop at Brighton Pride. Picture: Herts Police.

Billy Joe Saunders splits with Frank Warren as rumours of a multi-million pound transfer strengthen

Billy Joe Saunders has split from long-time manager Frank Warren. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Hatfield café opens with pay-what-you-can concept

Sparks community cafe. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Hatfield station among UK’s best for bike thieves

Train stopping at Welwyn Garden City station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Rock at the Castle returns to Hertford Castle this Sunday

Last year's Rock at the Castle at Hertford Castle. Picture: Steve Beeston Photography

Hertfordshire’s dancing cop shakes it at Brighton Pride

The dancing cop at Brighton Pride. Picture: Herts Police.

Billy Joe Saunders splits with Frank Warren as rumours of a multi-million pound transfer strengthen

Billy Joe Saunders has split from long-time manager Frank Warren. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Hertfordshire’s dancing cop shakes it at Brighton Pride

The dancing cop at Brighton Pride. Picture: Herts Police.

Tewin roar to two extremely rapid victories over Baldock and Hatfield & Crusaders

There was plenty to celebrate for both Tewin sides this week. Picture: DANNY LOO

Billy Joe Saunders splits with Frank Warren as rumours of a multi-million pound transfer strengthen

Billy Joe Saunders has split from long-time manager Frank Warren. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hatfield station among UK’s best for bike thieves

Train stopping at Welwyn Garden City station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Hatfield café opens with pay-what-you-can concept

Sparks community cafe. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists