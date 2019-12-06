Do you know how to spot cuckooing in Welwyn Hatfield?

Inspector Wayne Nash urges Welwyn Hatfield residents to help identify cuckooing. Picture: Herts Police. Archant

Police and Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council are urging residents to look out for cuckooing - when gangs establish a drugs base.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This can mean taking homes from vulnerable adults by force or coercion and is linked to county lines criminal activity.

Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team Inspector Wayne Nash said: "Drugs have a devastating impact on communities and we do all we can to disrupt the local drugs trade by arresting offenders, conducting proactive warrants and gathering intelligence.

"The public's help is vital in tackling the drugs trade and this is why we are working closely with the council to raise awareness of the signs of cuckooing."

Simone Russell, corporate director at Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, said: "Cuckooing is a particularly nasty crime that preys on the vulnerable, often taking over properties by force or coercion and exploiting children to move drugs and money.

"Cuckooing impacts the wider community, and it is important that neighbours and communities are able to spot the signs and report it early to help reduce the impact it has on all concerned".

Residents should be on the look out for:

You may also want to watch:

- Lots of different people coming and going from a property during the day and at night

- Suspicious smells coming from the property

- Windows covered or curtains closed all of the time

- Cars pulling up to or near to the property for a short period of time

- An increase in anti-social behaviour around the property

- You haven't seen the person who lives there recently or other people appear to be living there

You can call 101, report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in its Force Communications Room via the online web chat, which can be launched at herts.police.uk/contact.

You can also report anti-social behaviour by emailing asb@welhat.gov.uk or calling 01707 357706.

You can report information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.