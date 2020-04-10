Police set to ramp up patrols in Herts over Easter Bank Holiday
PUBLISHED: 13:32 10 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:55 10 April 2020

Hertfordshire Police will increase their lockdown patrols over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.
Police and Crime Commissioner for Herts David Lloyd has thanked both the public and police for the way they have responded to the emergency laws but has said this is not the time to let our guard down.
Mr Lloyd said: “I would urge people to remember that nationally we have more people dying from COVID-19 every day. We still need to relieve pressure on the NHS. Early signs are the infection rate is levelling off, that is because of the lockdown laws.
“It is going to be a hot Bank Holiday weekend, and while I appreciate it is not easy for everyone, especially those without a garden or outdoor space, we all need to stay at home.”
He added: “So far only a small number of fixed penalty notices have been given out in Hertfordshire for those who have disregarded the advice.
“Officers will be out this weekend for additional patrols in parks and recreation grounds to reinforce the messages.”
