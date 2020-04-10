Advanced search

Police set to ramp up patrols in Herts over Easter Bank Holiday

PUBLISHED: 13:32 10 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:55 10 April 2020

Police will be out patrolling over Easter Bank Holiday weekend in Hertfordshire during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Helen Drake

Police will be out patrolling over Easter Bank Holiday weekend in Hertfordshire during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Helen Drake

Archant

Hertfordshire Police will increase their lockdown patrols over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Herts David Lloyd has thanked both the public and police for the way they have responded to the emergency laws but has said this is not the time to let our guard down.

Mr Lloyd said: “I would urge people to remember that nationally we have more people dying from COVID-19 every day. We still need to relieve pressure on the NHS. Early signs are the infection rate is levelling off, that is because of the lockdown laws.

“It is going to be a hot Bank Holiday weekend, and while I appreciate it is not easy for everyone, especially those without a garden or outdoor space, we all need to stay at home.”

He added: “So far only a small number of fixed penalty notices have been given out in Hertfordshire for those who have disregarded the advice.

“Officers will be out this weekend for additional patrols in parks and recreation grounds to reinforce the messages.”

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Hatfield’s Uni of Herts ‘scoped’ as potential COVID-19 hospital

The entrance to the University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland Campus in Hatfield. Picture: Alan Davies

NHS announces more COVID-19 deaths at Lister Hospital

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Empty homes on the rise in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere

Overgrown house at Branch Close in Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Two Welwyn Garden City teens arrested after knife seizure in Hatfield

Two Welwyn Garden City teenagers, one 15 and one 17, have been arrested. Picture: Helen Drake.

COVID-19: East and North Herts NHS Trust announces more deaths

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

Hatfield’s Uni of Herts ‘scoped’ as potential COVID-19 hospital

The entrance to the University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland Campus in Hatfield. Picture: Alan Davies

NHS announces more COVID-19 deaths at Lister Hospital

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Empty homes on the rise in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere

Overgrown house at Branch Close in Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Two Welwyn Garden City teens arrested after knife seizure in Hatfield

Two Welwyn Garden City teenagers, one 15 and one 17, have been arrested. Picture: Helen Drake.

COVID-19: East and North Herts NHS Trust announces more deaths

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Police set to ramp up patrols in Herts over Easter Bank Holiday

Police will be out patrolling over Easter Bank Holiday weekend in Hertfordshire during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Helen Drake

Format changed for NHS charity football match due to overwhelming interest and support

Former Sunderland, Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Darren Bent is one of the latest names to sign up for Charity FC 2020's match in honour of the NHS. Picture: DAVID HOWARTH/PA

COVID-19: Private hospital in Hatfield will only treat NHS patients

The One Hatfield Hospital on the Hatfield Business Park. Picture: Alan Davies

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

New Stone Valley Festival South dates and revised line-up for Hertfordshire

The Farm are due to play the rescheduled Stone Valley Festival South in Hertfordshire.
Drive 24