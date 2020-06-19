Hertfordshire couple launches lockdown delivery service

A Herts delivery company has been successful under lockdown. Picture: Pixabay. Archant

A delivery service for essential food which was by a Hertfordshire couple during lockdown has been turned into a great success.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tina came up with the idea when people started stock piling loo roll and pasta at the start of March and mentioned it to her husband Rob, who laughed it off.

You may also want to watch:

The mother of four teenage boys, who was working at a nursing home shop, explained that she then encountered an older gentleman who was very fretful about not being able to buy toilet roll yet again.

“I took Rob kicking and screaming back to the wholesaler and purchased a few bits, which we organised in our garage after a mass clear out of rubbish and then Rob created a £1 website.”

Now they have borrowed a warehouse in Hoddesdon and have built up a strong customer base. “Having nursed for 30 years this is a complete change for me but I love the new challenges.”

For more please go to hertsessentialdeliveries.co.uk/