Frustrated residents clean up their own pavements as ‘highways fob us all off’

Residents in Northaw have cleaned up their own pavements.

Residents from Northaw, who have been left frustrated by dealing with the county council, have decided to spruce up their own pavements.

Residents in Northaw have cleaned up their own pavements.

Janet, who was the initial organiser of the village clean up, explained: “The work we have completed so far has greatly reduced the risk of slips and trips hazards on the pavements caused by the large build up of autumn leaves and other road detritus.

“In addition, clearing the footpath along Judges Hill will significantly improve the access for walkers and other pedestrians seeking to gain access to Potters Bar and through Northaw. The clearance of roadside waste has greatly improved the amenity for local residents as well as pedestrian safety who have previously had to walk in the busy carriageway due to the overgrown vegetation.”

Fellow cleaner Andy Butters added: “From my part there is a real sense of achievement about improving the safety for all the pedestrians and great community spirit. Getting thanks from numerous residents who have reported the issues to HCC and been ignored reinforces the fact we are justified in doing the work we have done and it is appreciated by the village and the wider community.

The group even stepped up when a car crash involving a Red Lexus and a Black BMW at around 1.20pm on Tuesday, November 24 on Northaw Road West left some debris on the pavement, which they claim was not cleared away by HCC.

Residents in Northaw have cleaned up their own pavements.

“There is [also] an ongoing flooding issue with Judges Hill which again Herts Highways have failed to resolve for years through inadequate maintenance,” Andy added.

In response to these claims HCC said: “Clearing leaves and other matter on the road surface is the responsibility of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council as part of their street cleaning operations.”

But this is only in the case where WHBC undertakes scheduled works and for emergency clearing, such as dangerous leaf fall, this is the responsibility of HCC. Though the county council says it has not received any reports related to the leaves.

Residents in Northaw have cleaned up their own pavements.

A county council spokesperson added: “The footway close to Squiggles Pre-school, Northaw Road West, was inspected on September 23 but no overgrown hedges were identified. There have been no other recent reports of overgrown vegetation in this area.

“[Judges Hill] was flooded on December 5 as the result of a burst water main. There were multiple reports of road flooding as a result in the days following this and our inspection resulted in a number of drains along Judges Hill being identified as requiring clearing. We aim to complete this type of work within 12 months of the issue being identified. There have been no other reports of flooding in this location in recent years.”

“We did not receive any reports in relation to the [crash] and were not called to assist by the emergency services.”

