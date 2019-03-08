Advanced search

Ellenbrook residents call on Hatfield residents to have their say on aerodrome quarry plans

PUBLISHED: 06:58 29 August 2019

Brett Aggregates has applied to quarry Green Belt land at the former Hatfield Aerodrome site, in Colney Heath parish, near Notcutts Nursery in Smallford.

Brett Aggregates has applied to quarry Green Belt land at the former Hatfield Aerodrome site, in Colney Heath parish, near Notcutts Nursery in Smallford.

Image supplied

Ellenbrook Area Residents Association is calling on people to have their say on plans for a future quarry on the Hatfield Aerodrome site.

Bromate concentrations in water suppy. Source: Environment Agency.Bromate concentrations in water suppy. Source: Environment Agency.

A consultation on whether to develop the former aerodrome site has been launched by Hertfordshire County Council, which withdrew the quarry plans last month from a committee meeting due to lack of information.

Since then the council has launched a consultation and added new documents, namely an 'Environmental Baseline report' and a 'Bromate plan and dataset'.

But EARA's John Jackson claims the environmental report is "misleading" as it shows that boreholes in the ground reveal the carcinogenic compound bromate has not been detected.

Mr Jackson believes by looking at the bromate data sheet and searching for 'BH108', a concerned resident can see that the rate is 0.2273 mg per litre.

You may also want to watch:

He explained that, as this is measured in milligrams and not micrograms, it means that the bromate is exceeding World Health Organisation recommendations and could have serious implications for drinking water.

Members of the Hatfield-based EARA's also delivered an over 1,000-strong petition to the county council's development committee last month about the lack of information on the carcinogenic bromate plume.

While presenting it to the council, Mr Jackson said the plume - believed to have been caused by the Sandridge chemical spillage in the past - could pose a real and serious threat to drinking water in Hatfield and across Hertfordshire.

It was acknowledged in a report by HCC, in August 2018, that the site of the quarry could have an high impact on the ecological status of water bodies, heritage assets, recreation and sensitive land uses.

Another report by the Environment Agency also showed high concentrations of bromate supply between 2011 and 2017.

The application to develop the site - lodged in 2016 by Brett Aggregates Limited - has been objected to by nearby residents, councils and other organisations.

You can have your say on the plans before September 6 by going here: planning.hertfordshire.gov.uk/Disclaimer?returnUrl=%2FPlanning%2FComment%3FapplicationNumber%3D5%252F0394-16

Alterntatively you can write to: Chay Dempster, Principal Planning Officer - Development Management, Spatial Planning & Economy, Environment Department CHN216, Hertfordshire County Council County Hall, Pegs Lane, Hertfordshire SG13 8DN.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City woman charged with murder after woman in her 60s dies in street

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in her 60s in Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Submitted

Woman who died in Welwyn Garden City from head injuries was Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor

A woman murdered in Welwyn Garden City on Sunday has been named as Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Louise Lotz. Picture: Herts police

Should doors be white in Welwyn Garden City?

A black door. Picture: Pixabay.

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after Welwyn Garden City woman died last night

Police are guarding the scene at Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City, where there is an ongoing murder investigation. Supplied.

Failed Welwyn businessman jailed after beating his wife in Stevenage

Tawhid Juneja, who was the managing director of Stevenage-based Primary Care People, has been jailed after abusing his wife for years. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City woman charged with murder after woman in her 60s dies in street

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in her 60s in Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Submitted

Woman who died in Welwyn Garden City from head injuries was Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor

A woman murdered in Welwyn Garden City on Sunday has been named as Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Louise Lotz. Picture: Herts police

Should doors be white in Welwyn Garden City?

A black door. Picture: Pixabay.

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after Welwyn Garden City woman died last night

Police are guarding the scene at Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City, where there is an ongoing murder investigation. Supplied.

Failed Welwyn businessman jailed after beating his wife in Stevenage

Tawhid Juneja, who was the managing director of Stevenage-based Primary Care People, has been jailed after abusing his wife for years. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Great Northern trains blocked between Welwyn Garden City, Stevenage and Moorgate

Great Northern trains are delayed between Stevenage, Welwyn Garden City and Moorgate. Picture: Great Northern.

What to expect when Classic Ibiza returns to Hatfield House this weekend

Classic Ibiza 2019 at Blickling. The concert returns to Hatfield House on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography.

Woman freed from Welwyn car crash

A woman has been freed from a car on a Welwyn road. Picture: Archant

Provisional court date set for murder trial after death of former Welwyn Garden City councillor

A woman murdered in Welwyn Garden City on Saturday has been named as Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Louise Lotz. Picture: Submitted.

Police officer jailed for 20 months for stealing £9,000 from Herts HQ

Cambridge Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists