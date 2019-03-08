Ellenbrook residents call on Hatfield residents to have their say on aerodrome quarry plans

Brett Aggregates has applied to quarry Green Belt land at the former Hatfield Aerodrome site, in Colney Heath parish, near Notcutts Nursery in Smallford. Image supplied

Ellenbrook Area Residents Association is calling on people to have their say on plans for a future quarry on the Hatfield Aerodrome site.

Bromate concentrations in water suppy. Source: Environment Agency. Bromate concentrations in water suppy. Source: Environment Agency.

A consultation on whether to develop the former aerodrome site has been launched by Hertfordshire County Council, which withdrew the quarry plans last month from a committee meeting due to lack of information.

Since then the council has launched a consultation and added new documents, namely an 'Environmental Baseline report' and a 'Bromate plan and dataset'.

But EARA's John Jackson claims the environmental report is "misleading" as it shows that boreholes in the ground reveal the carcinogenic compound bromate has not been detected.

Mr Jackson believes by looking at the bromate data sheet and searching for 'BH108', a concerned resident can see that the rate is 0.2273 mg per litre.

He explained that, as this is measured in milligrams and not micrograms, it means that the bromate is exceeding World Health Organisation recommendations and could have serious implications for drinking water.

Members of the Hatfield-based EARA's also delivered an over 1,000-strong petition to the county council's development committee last month about the lack of information on the carcinogenic bromate plume.

While presenting it to the council, Mr Jackson said the plume - believed to have been caused by the Sandridge chemical spillage in the past - could pose a real and serious threat to drinking water in Hatfield and across Hertfordshire.

It was acknowledged in a report by HCC, in August 2018, that the site of the quarry could have an high impact on the ecological status of water bodies, heritage assets, recreation and sensitive land uses.

Another report by the Environment Agency also showed high concentrations of bromate supply between 2011 and 2017.

The application to develop the site - lodged in 2016 by Brett Aggregates Limited - has been objected to by nearby residents, councils and other organisations.

You can have your say on the plans before September 6 by going here: planning.hertfordshire.gov.uk/Disclaimer?returnUrl=%2FPlanning%2FComment%3FapplicationNumber%3D5%252F0394-16

Alterntatively you can write to: Chay Dempster, Principal Planning Officer - Development Management, Spatial Planning & Economy, Environment Department CHN216, Hertfordshire County Council County Hall, Pegs Lane, Hertfordshire SG13 8DN.