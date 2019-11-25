Advanced search

County council will overspend by significantly less than £7 million

PUBLISHED: 09:58 25 November 2019

The council might need to overspend by £7 million. Picture: Pixabay.

The council might need to overspend by £7 million. Picture: Pixabay.

Archant

Hertfordshire County Council is no longer heading for an overspend of £7 million by the end of the financial year.

The county council - whose services include schools, social services, highways, public health and waste - had a gross revenue budget of £975 million this year (2019/20).

But 'significant pressures' - particularly relating to the increasing costs of social care provision - mean the council is expected to overspend by the end of March.

The projected overspend has been reported to be as high as £7 million. And that figure had been published as part of the council's ongoing budget-setting consultation, 'Your Priorities', which has been running since September.

But now the council has amended its consultation document, because they believe the overspend will now be "significantly less".

They say the initial figure was based on figures from the first three months of the year (April to June).

You may also want to watch:

And although the figures for the next three months (July to September) won't be publicly available until December, they expect them to be significantly lower .

A spokesperson for the county council said a significant amount of work had been undertaken to reduce the projected overspend.

And she said an updated financial position would be reported to a meeting of the cabinet on December 16.

"The £7m refers to the county council's projected overspend for the current financial year (2019/20) and was correct at the time of publication," she said.

"In common with other local authorities, the county council is facing significant pressures, particularly around frontline social care services, however, it has a long track record of strong financial management.

"The county council reviews its position regularly to ensure it continues to provide essential frontline services to residents.

"An update of its latest financial position will be presented to cabinet in December 2019, reflecting a significant amount of work undertaken over recent months to reduce this forecasted overspend."

The buget planning survey is still on-going and will end on December 15. If you want to know more please go to: hertfordshire.gov.uk/about-the-council/consultations/council-budget/have-your-say-on-budget-spending.aspx.

Most Read

Firefighters called to crash in Welwyn Garden City

Firefighters attended a crash in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Archant

Do you want to know more about Welwyn Garden City’s footbridge refurbishment?

The information event will take place at Howard Shopping Centre, at the bottom of the escalators near the access to the station.Picture: Network Rail.

Plan for increasing recycling at Welwyn Hatfield flats put forward

It could be rolled out by Summer 2020. Picture: Pixabay.

Herts uni students petition for a Greggs in Hatfield

Uni of Herts students are petitioning for a Greggs in Hatfield. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Armed police descended on Welwyn Garden City McDonalds

Armed Police made arrests at the McDonalds in Welwyn Garden City yesterday. Picture: Supplied.

Most Read

Firefighters called to crash in Welwyn Garden City

Firefighters attended a crash in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Archant

Do you want to know more about Welwyn Garden City’s footbridge refurbishment?

The information event will take place at Howard Shopping Centre, at the bottom of the escalators near the access to the station.Picture: Network Rail.

Plan for increasing recycling at Welwyn Hatfield flats put forward

It could be rolled out by Summer 2020. Picture: Pixabay.

Herts uni students petition for a Greggs in Hatfield

Uni of Herts students are petitioning for a Greggs in Hatfield. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Armed police descended on Welwyn Garden City McDonalds

Armed Police made arrests at the McDonalds in Welwyn Garden City yesterday. Picture: Supplied.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Late penalty earns Potters Bar Town a come-from-behind draw at Margate

Josh Hutchinson took his tally for the season to 13 and 10 in the Isthmian League Premier Division with a late equaliser at Margate. Picture: DANNY LOO

County council will overspend by significantly less than £7 million

The council might need to overspend by £7 million. Picture: Pixabay.

Welwyn Garden City’s battling qualities vital in promotion push says Jesse Walklin

Jesse Walklin skippered Welwyn Garden City in their win over Yaxley. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Plan for increasing recycling at Welwyn Hatfield flats put forward

It could be rolled out by Summer 2020. Picture: Pixabay.

Comprehensive win for England over Italy completes unbeaten autumn internationals

England's Vicky Fleetwood is tackled by Italy's Lucia Gai during the International Match at Goldington Road, Bedford. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists