First donated works of art go on public display across Hertfordshire

Portrait, Teapot and Flowers by Leo McDowell. Picture: Herts County Council Archant

Hertfordshire County Council is donating more than more than 800 works of art.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Spells by Michael Brennand-Wood, part of his Seeds of Memory exhibition. Spells by Michael Brennand-Wood, part of his Seeds of Memory exhibition.

The county council aims to ensure its artworks are displayed as widely as possible to members of the public.

The donations include: three still life works by Leo McDowell, which will soon be on display at Birchwood Leisure Centre in Hatfield.

Pieces by another local artist, Michael Brennand-Wood, have been gifted to Welwyn St Mary's Primary School.

You may also want to watch:

Some historical taxidermy specimens, including a hedgehog, a polecat and a variety of birds have also been gifted to the handling collections at the Natural History Museum at Tring and the North Herts Museum in Hitchin. North Herts Museum has also been gifted works by artists John Mills, Margaret Brynhild Parker and Robin Mackertich.

Visitors to the iconic, timber-framed Ashwell Village Museum in North Herts can see a wonderful collection of works by the Ashwell-born artists, Marie and Pauline Whitby.

Hertfordshire County Council has also gifted 'Dinner Hour', an oil painting by Marie Whitby, along with her ceramic 'Cricket Team' to the Ashwell Village Museum.

The county council is also working on plans to conserve and display Peter Collingwood hangings in Welwyn Garden City.

Bedroom in Le Havre Bedroom in Le Havre

The eight-ton stone sculpture 'Pearl' was recently returned to her original home in White Lion Square in Hatfield town centre.

Cabinet member for education, libraries and localism, Cllr Terry Douris, said: "These artworks will now be accessible to Hertfordshire residents, inspiring visitors in a variety of public venues."