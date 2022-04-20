E4 searching for new ‘Naked, Alone and Racing to Get Home’ contestants

A £5,000 prize is up for grabs as 'Naked, Alone and Racing to Get Home' returns for a new series. - Credit: Avalon

Ever wanted to be on E4’s daring TV series ‘Naked, Alone and Racing to Get Home’? Well now is your chance, with producers seeking out contestants from the Herts area.

Following the success of last year’s pilot, the audacious show is bigger and better than ever, with applications now open for anyone who wish to compete in the race of a lifetime – all without their clothes on.

The series sees two pairs of daredevils bare all and head off on a wild adventure in the British countryside.

Across three days, with no phones, money or clothes, the teams will race as they battle the elements and use their resourcefulness to forage for food, build shelter and source their own materials to keep warm.

A £5,000 cash prize awaits at the finish line for the winners, but they must navigate their own route using nothing but their own instinct and internal compass, all whilst overcoming a series of survival challenges.

“This year we are looking for adventurous, determined, courageous contestants from all walks of life who enjoy testing their limits,” said casting producer Cheryl Jackson.

“If you are relatively fit and have good survival skills, or are keen to learn some, then this could be for you! We encourage joint applications too, so why not team up and apply with someone you know?”

Speaking back in March about the new series, commissioning editor Tim Hancock said: “Last year, we challenged a bunch of stark-naked strangers to race across the Yorkshire countryside to win back their clothes.

“While it bemused some of the local farmers, E4 viewers responded really well to the show and I’m looking forward to seeing how the team can build on the format in this full series commission.”

Do you have the strength, resilience and resourcefulness to survive in the country’s most extreme environments?

Would you like to compete in a 3-day race in some of Britain’s toughest terrain?

Could you survive in the great outdoors with no gadgets, no money and no clothes?

If you’ve answered yes, you are over 18 and available in early summer 2022 apply now by visiting shortaudition.com/Naked-Alone-And-Racing-To-Get-Home.