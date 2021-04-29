Could you run the London Marathon to support Herts Community Foundation?
- Credit: Hertfordshire Community Foundation
The Hertfordshire Community Foundation is looking for runners to take part in this year’s London Marathon to help support the charity, with a number of places still available.
Taking place on Sunday, October 3, HCF has charity golden bond places in the traditional race that still need filling, as well as spots in the virtual marathon that will be run on the same day.
Helen Gray, foundation director for HCF, said: “We are exceptionally lucky to have charity golden bond places available for the 2021 London Marathon.
“We would love to hear from runners who relish a challenge that would consider running for and raising money for HCF.
“Every penny raised by our team of runners stays in Hertfordshire to help our county's most vulnerable residents.
“We request HCF runners of the traditional London Marathon look to raise at least £1,500 and for virtual London Marathon runners to raise at least £500. This money will go directly towards helping us to tackle need and deprivation across the county making a direct difference to people’s lives.”
David Greaves ran the 2018 race in support of HCF, and he is keen to see others take on the challenge to raise money for the charity.
“This is a local foundation that made a difference the larger charities don’t cover,” he said.
“It looks after those people that may not generally be able to qualify for grants or support. It is able to help many individuals, without the large budget of those national charities that have large marketing resources. It’s so important and key to help these charities.
“Upon completion of my first London Marathon, there was a feeling of adulation, happiness, achievement and enormous satisfaction and pride.”
Hitchin’s Gail Holloway also took part in the 2018 race. She added: “I wanted to fundraise for Hertfordshire Community Foundation to give back to my community. They support such a wide range of deserving causes and community initiatives across Hertfordshire.”
If you want to take part in this year’s London Marathon and support HCF, visit www.hertscf.org.uk/london-marathon-2020.