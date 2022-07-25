New campaign launched to put Herts at top of film and TV industry

The Herts, Camera, Action: Knowledge Exchange Event at the University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield. - Credit: Visit Herts

A new screen tourism campaign has been launched with the aim of placing Hertfordshire at the top of the film and TV industry.

Set up by the University of Hertfordshire, the campaign, which is part of the Herts, Camera, Action: Knowledge Exchange Event wants to attract more filming, investment, and visitors to the county.

David Conway, chief financial and operations officer at ITN and board member for the Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “Hertfordshire is already globally renowned in the film and TV sector with its impressive portfolio of studio facilities, the associated supply chain businesses, and the expert production crew located in the county.”

Herts, Camera, Action! is a government-funded project through the Community Renewal fund, and is led by Visit Herts in partnership with the University of Hertfordshire and Hertfordshire Growth Hub.

Mark Douglas, director of visitor experience for Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, said: “We’re hugely excited about the ‘Herts, Camera, Action!’ project and our continued partnership with Visit Herts.

“Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter already attracts millions of visitors to the destination every year, and by developing more screen tourism experiences, we can expand the fantastic opportunities that Herts has to offer.”

The event welcomed over 50 representatives from the creative industries, film and TV supply chain, academia, and the tourism industry.

Visit Herts launched the new screen tourism destination video which will used in a marketing campaign to help place Hertfordshire as the number one destination for making and experiencing film.

The event presented those attending with the opportunity to encourage knowledge exchange and cross-sector collaboration.

Professor Julie Newlan, deputy vice-chancellor for the University of Hertfordshire, said: “Knowledge exchange is central to what we do: the needs and latest developments of the creative industries are at the heart of our teaching.”

A panel of sector experts discussed the progress made, core themes such as new technologies, sustainability, heritage, and skills and discussed upcoming opportunities and grants that businesses could apply for.