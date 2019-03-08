Advanced search

'Dream come true' as Hertfordshire cheerleaders make international final

PUBLISHED: 18:04 09 May 2019

The successful team on their way back home. Picture: supplied

The successful team on their way back home. Picture: supplied

Archant

Cheerleading group Herts Allstars have been praised for their "fantastic achievement" after making the final of an international competition in Florida.

The hertfordshire based cheerleading team were competing against 64 teams. Picture: suppliedThe hertfordshire based cheerleading team were competing against 64 teams. Picture: supplied

The Herts Allstars qualified for the finals of The Summit last Thursday - one of the world's most prestigious competitions for junior and lower level teams.

Having finished 18th out of 64 teams, the cheering club were one of the top 20 teams to proceeded through to the finals.

The next day Herts Allstars improved their position, finishing 13th overall.

Head coach Amy said: "Just getting into the finals was like a dream come true, and then to climb five places on the second day was incredible!

The Herts Allstars training before the competition. Picture: supplied.The Herts Allstars training before the competition. Picture: supplied.

"We competed against 64 teams, including the USA, Australia, Japan, and Canada, who had all earned their right to be there, and only 20 went through to finals.

"It's a fantastic achievement and the team received some great feedback from the world class judges."

You may also want to watch:

During their stay in Florida the girls were not only able to train in one of their favourite gyms - Top Gun Allstars gym - and compete at ESPN Wide World of Sports, but they also had time to fit in shopping and visit the Disney theme parks.

Herts Allstars competed at The Summit on Thursday and Friday. Picture: suppliedHerts Allstars competed at The Summit on Thursday and Friday. Picture: supplied

The Herts Allstars are already eyeing their return to The Summit next year, with the hope that more sucess at national competitions this year will see the team awarded with another bid.

Gill Taylor's daughter Amelia, 11, is one of the flyers in the team. Mum Gill said: "She is one of the smaller ones that are thrown in the air!

"It feels amazing to have the girls compete and it's a dream come true for them.

"All of the parents and teammates at Herts Allstars are very proud."

Herts Allstars at The Summit. Picture: suppliedHerts Allstars at The Summit. Picture: supplied

The team are currently enjoying a much-deserved week off and then will be back in the gym to train for their last two competitions of the season - national competitions in Liverpool and Bournemouth.

If you are interested in joining Herts Allstars email: amy@hertsallstars.com. Trails for the competitive teams will begin in July, there is also the opportunity to join the recreational and development teams throughout the season.

For more information visit www.hertsallstars.com.

