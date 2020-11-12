Herts Ability finds new home

Welwyn Garden City-based charity Herts Ability has found a new location after moving out of the Woodside Centre in August.

The charity has moved to the Weltech Business Centre, just off the Ridgeway, with the help of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council and MP Grant Shapps.

The Business Centre offers modern business units and facilities, which allow the charity to continue driving and mobility-scooter assessments.

Herts Ability also received a grant from Hertfordshire County Council which will allow them to re-open their popular seating assessment clinics in 2021.

At these clinics, older and disabled people receive full clinical evaluation and advice on the most beneficial seating and help with purchases to allow them to live in their own homes independently.

Nigel Dotchin, chair of trustees, said: “We are delighted. Eight months ago we were dealing with lockdown, a search for new premises and the closure of our Equipment Centre. With the new premises we will be able to continue to provide help and advice to older and disabled people across the county and look at expanding the services we offer.

“If you would like to get involved in the charity, as a trustee, a fundraiser or with suggestions on services we could provide, we would love to hear from you!”

Visit: hertsability.org.uk for more.