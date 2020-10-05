Advanced search

‘Counterfeit’ alcohol, tobacco and electrical items seized in Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 16:46 05 October 2020

Suspected counterfeit goods were seized in Potters Bar as part of a joint operation between police and Hertfordshire Trading Standards.

On Tuesday, September 29 officers visited an independent town centre retail outlet in the morning to carry out an inspection.

Suspected counterfeit items including alcohol, tobacco and electrical items were found and seized.

PC Paul Francis from the Potters Bar Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “Selling counterfeit goods is a criminal offence but can also cause real harm.

“Fake cigarettes and alcohol are not subject to the same tight regulations as the real thing so often contain poor quality ingredients and counterfeit electrical items could be dangerous and pose a fire risk.

“We will work with partner agencies to investigate where it is suspected that a retailer is selling counterfeit items and I would encourage the public not to risk their own health by purchasing these items.”

Cllr Terry Hone, cabinet member for community safety at Hertfordshire County Council, said: “Our Trading Standards teams are working hard to crack down on the sale of counterfeit goods in the county. As well as the potential harm to customers, the sale of counterfeit goods also undermines honest business and we want to put a stop to this so genuine business can thrive in Hertfordshire.”

The investigation is on-going.

