Herts uni student who fell from third-floor window aims to raise £6,000
A University of Hertfordshire student who fell from a third-floor window three years ago aims to raise £6,000 to complete her master's degree as she is struggling financially due to ongoing injuries.
In October 2019, Swetha Vijapurapu, of Hatfield, fell whilst attempting to close the window of her third-floor flat in Luton, suffering cardiac arrest and punctured lungs.
It led to her being induced into a 43-hour coma whilst NHS staff fought to save her life.
Multiple fractures were discovered following the incident and the student still suffers from a "foot drop" today.
She had moved to the UK from India merely a month prior to the incident.
The 23-year-old's parents initially supported her but, due to the coronavirus pandemic, can no longer afford to do so.
The master's student now seeks additional funding to complete her media research degree.
Swetha states in her GoFundMe page's description: "Due to the current Covid pandemic and subsequent developments, my parents have supported me to a certain extent.
"But they can no longer continue the support due to the severe financial constraints the family is going through.
"Hence, I seek your encouragement and support to help me finish my graduation in the UK, which includes living and tuition fee support.
"The last two years have been the most traumatic phases in my life and has proved to be a herculean task for my family too.
"I make this appeal only after getting emotionally exhausted for two years and working in jobs, which no longer needed a disabled girl."
Swetha has been undergoing physiotherapy for her injuries and is scheduled for corrective surgery in mid-2022.
She has attended multiple hospitals and received treatment in both the UK and back in India.
Meanwhile, multiple counselling sessions have been provided by both the NHS and the University of Hertfordshire's Student Wellbeing service.
But the student admits that things "are proving to be a challenge as days go by".
Swetha is trying to raise £6,000 to help her complete her masters degree and support her future career.
You can find out more information and donate to Swetha's cause by visiting her GoFundMe page.