Residents, the RAF and Stansted Airport react to sonic boom
- Credit: Jamie Hunter
Hertfordshire, Cambridge and London, residents felt a sonic boom at just after 1pm today (Tuesday).
Residents in Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage are among those who heard the noise.
One said: "Yes [I heard it] just walking back from Panshanger Park thought it was an explosion!"
Another said: "I'm in Stevenage and it made the house shake. I thought something had fallen in the house or one of the solar panels had fallen off. I did a house check including checking my partner, who works night shift, [to make sure he] hadn't fallen out of bed."
An RAF spokesperson said an RAF QRA (quick reaction alert) jet from Coningsby was scrambled.
You may also want to watch:
RAF Typhoons are authorised to go supersonic as operationally required.
“The RAF can confirm Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft were launched this afternoon from RAF Coningsby to intercept a civilian aircraft that had lost communications.
Most Read
- 1 Driver issued £100 fine 'thought it was unfair as he was only 21'
- 2 'We're breaking' - Lister Hospital staff 'tearful' and 'on their knees' as COVID cases double
- 3 Woman in 60s taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' after flat fire
- 4 New car park proposed for park
- 5 Have you seen this wanted man?
- 6 GP practices apologise for elderly waiting for COVID-19 vaccine in 'very cold conditions'
- 7 Mass vaccine centre opening marks 'big step forward' in beating COVID-19
- 8 Sonic boom heard across Herts
- 9 Rapid testing of school's staff and children of keyworkers begins
- 10 Over 40 temporary homes proposed after buildings touted for demolition
"Subsequently, communications were re-established, the aircraft was intercepted and safely escorted to Stansted.