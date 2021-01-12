News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Residents, the RAF and Stansted Airport react to sonic boom

Andra Maciuca

Published: 3:11 PM January 12, 2021   
Typhoon jet flying in the air

Hertfordshire, Cambridge and London, residents felt a sonic boom at just after 1pm today (Tuesday).

Residents in Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage are among those who heard the noise.

One said: "Yes [I heard it] just walking back from Panshanger Park thought it was an explosion!"

Another said: "I'm in Stevenage and it made the house shake. I thought something had fallen in the house or one of the solar panels had fallen off. I did a house check including checking my partner, who works night shift, [to make sure he] hadn't fallen out of bed."

An RAF spokesperson said an RAF QRA (quick reaction alert) jet from Coningsby was scrambled. 

RAF Typhoons are authorised to go supersonic as operationally required.

“The RAF can confirm Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft were launched this afternoon from RAF Coningsby to intercept a civilian aircraft that had lost communications.

"Subsequently, communications were re-established, the aircraft was intercepted and safely escorted to Stansted.

A Stansted Airport spokesperson said the jet escorted an aircraft to the airport and landed safely.

The airport briefly closed the runway.

There is a limited number of flights at the moment, so no disruption is currently expected.

