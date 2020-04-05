Advanced search

Hertfordshire sexual health clinic to close in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 12:49 05 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:54 05 April 2020

There are three sexual health clinics in Hertfordshire. Picture: Pixabay

There are three sexual health clinics in Hertfordshire. Picture: Pixabay

A sexual health clinic in Hatfield – one of three in Hertfordshire – is set to close temporarily.

The recently opened Hatfield clinic will shut from Thursday, April 9 due to the present COVID-19 pandemic.

Patients are being asked by the NHS to use the other clinics in Watford and Stevenage during this time instead.

Satellite sexual health clinics in Potters Bar, Hertford, Hemel Hempstead, Waltham Cross and Bishop’s Stortford all closed at the end of last year and there are only three clinics now in Herts.

Sexual Health Hertfordshire is also minimizing clinic based consultations due to COVID-19 and suspending walk-in services.

If you want to be seen about a sexual health problem please phone 0300 008 5522 between 8.30 am and 5pm Monday to Friday.

You can also order STI tests and emergency contraception online, if you are over 18. More details are available here: sexualhealthhertfordshire.clch.nhs.uk.

