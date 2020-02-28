Verge damage in Hatfield classed as 'low priority'

Verge damage, between Willow Way and Robins Way in south Hatfield, reported on February 9. Picture: Paul Zukowsky. Archant

A verge that has been damaged in south Hatfield has been classed as "low priority" by Hertfordshire County Council.

The damage between Willow Way and Robins Way was reported on February 9 but the county has said after they looked at the damage they did identify that it needed maintenance works to address the damaged verge.

However they only fix the most dangerous faults first.

A county council spokeswoman said, "Because this damage does not pose a danger to pedestrians or road users, it has been classified as low priority and will be considered in our future maintenance programme."

Paul Zukowskyj, Lib Dem county councillor for Hatfield South, said verge damage, including ruts caused by lorries and buses, sometimes over a foot deep, are simply being ignored by Herts Highways, creating hazardous and unsightly conditions for road users and pedestrians.

He said that the originally received this email from HCC at the time of reporting the fault: "The information provided has been used to risk assess the matter in line with our maintenance strategy and has been recorded as not requiring action at this time. Please note: multiple reports of the same issue will not change the outcome of the assessment."

Cllr Zukowskyj, who is also a borough councillor, has used a significant amount of his own locality budget over the years on installing verge protection fences in Hatfield and admits that they are quite expensive.

However he said that "Hertfordshire County Council encourages residents to report issues with roads or pavements to its highways department.

"Clearly having our green and pleasant garden city being carved up by inconsiderate motorists is not deemed an issue."

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has also done work on a number of verge protection orders at Handside and Hatfield central, east and part of Hatfield south.

If you would like your road/Ward to be considered for a VPO please contact its customer services on 01707 357000 or contact-whc@welhat.gov.uk.

You can report faults to grass verges and highways online here hertfordshire.gov.uk/services/highways-roads-and-pavements/report-a-problem/