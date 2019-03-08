Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police's Most Wanted?

PUBLISHED: 10:15 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:15 05 July 2019

New names have been added to the Hertfordshire Most Wanted list. Picture: Archant

New names have been added to the Hertfordshire Most Wanted list. Picture: Archant

Archant

Lots of new names have been added to our Herts Most Wanted list. Do you recognise any of the faces pictured in the Hertfordshire Most Wanted gallery?

If so, you could be of help to Herts Police.

Scroll through the police wanted list here.

You may also want to watch:

If you recognise any of the people featured and know where they are, you could help police track them down.

The galleries are updated regularly, so you can check back to see the latest wanted appeals.

Herts Police advise members of the public that if you do see any of these people do not approach them, but to contact police immediately.

You can call the police non-emergency number on 101, or alternatively ring Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City residents could be charged up to £500 for works

Coronation Fountain in Welwyn Garden City on a sunny February 27, 2019. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Welwyn Garden City John Lewis burglary: 1,000 of pounds worth of goods taken

The John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City was broken into last night. Picture: Google.

Where are people moving from to live in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere?

Statistics for population change in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: ONS.

Part of Welwyn Garden City Debenhams may be turned into 27 flats

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is confirmed to close in 2020. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Missing Welwyn Garden City teenager has been found

Three people were arrested after a fight at the Slug and Lettuce in Harpenden during the early hours of Saturday morning. Picture: Debbie White

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City residents could be charged up to £500 for works

Coronation Fountain in Welwyn Garden City on a sunny February 27, 2019. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Welwyn Garden City John Lewis burglary: 1,000 of pounds worth of goods taken

The John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City was broken into last night. Picture: Google.

Where are people moving from to live in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere?

Statistics for population change in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: ONS.

Part of Welwyn Garden City Debenhams may be turned into 27 flats

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is confirmed to close in 2020. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Missing Welwyn Garden City teenager has been found

Three people were arrested after a fight at the Slug and Lettuce in Harpenden during the early hours of Saturday morning. Picture: Debbie White

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Labour holds protest on proposals to close Welwyn Garden City urgent care centre at night

The urgent care centre at QEII in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: NHS.

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police’s Most Wanted?

New names have been added to the Hertfordshire Most Wanted list. Picture: Archant

Welwyn Garden City trekker set for final leg of 2,000-mile cathedral pilgrimage

Babara Foster has been walking to every Anglican Cathedral in England. Picture: Barbara Foster

Welwyn Garden City John Lewis burglary: 1,000 of pounds worth of goods taken

The John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City was broken into last night. Picture: Google.

WGC enjoy more away-day success to keep pace at top

WGC V Radlett - Connor Emerton bowling for WGC celebrates. Picture: Karyn Haddon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists