Local Elections will go-ahead Hertfordshire County Council says after coronavirus rumours on social media

Published: 1:58 PM March 7, 2020 Updated: 9:08 PM November 3, 2020

Liberal Democrat county councillor Chris White has quashed rumours – on social media – that local elections may be postponed.

Cllr White, who is also leader of St Albans City and District Council, told members of the county council's Health Scrutiny Committee on Wednesday (March 4) that the claims were not true and to "nail this on the head before anyone else raises it".

He said: "As part of the coronavirus rumour mill I have been reading on Facebook, and it's not necessarily local, 'oh yes, the local elections are going to be cancelled'.

"No they are not.

"Nor indeed is there any plan to postpone them. This is not 'foot and mouth'. And even if this were, and the outbreak were to get worse, it is not entirely clear why postponing the local elections would actually necessarily make things better.

"Were there to be a change, then we would have to have a look. But there is no indication whatever from central government at this stage that they want to fiddle around with the date of the local elections."

Meanwhile the county council's executive member for public health and prevention Cllr Tim Hutchings said the council was approaching any future elections in a 'business as usual stance'.

In 2001, local elections - usually held on the first Thursday in May - were delayed during an outbreak of Foot and Mouth.