Local Elections will go-ahead Hertfordshrie County Council says after coronavirus rumours on social media

PUBLISHED: 13:58 07 March 2020

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Liberal Democrat county councillor Chris White has quashed rumours - on social media - that local elections may be postponed.

Cllr White, who is also leader of St Albans City and District Council, told members of the county council's Health Scrutiny Committee on Wednesday (March 4) that the claims were not true and to "nail this on the head before anyone else raises it".

He said: "As part of the coronavirus rumour mill I have been reading on Facebook, and it's not necessarily local, 'oh yes, the local elections are going to be cancelled'.

"No they are not.

"Nor indeed is there any plan to postpone them. This is not 'foot and mouth'. And even if this were, and the outbreak were to get worse, it is not entirely clear why postponing the local elections would actually necessarily make things better.

"Were there to be a change, then we would have to have a look. But there is no indication whatever from central government at this stage that they want to fiddle around with the date of the local elections."

Meanwhile the county council's executive member for public health and prevention Cllr Tim Hutchings said the council was approaching any future elections in a 'business as usual stance'.

In 2001, local elections - usually held on the first Thursday in May - were delayed during an outbreak of Foot and Mouth.

Most Read

Three cases of coronavirus confirmed in Hertfordshire

Three Hertfordshire residents have tested positive for coronavirus as of Sunday, March 1. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus: Why does NHS England only specify the county and not a town?

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Stevenage school confirms coronavirus case

Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage confirmed a positive case of coronavirus today. Picture: Google Maps

Hertfordshire couple return from Tenerife hotel coronavirus lockdown

The couple have now returned home after spending more than a week being quarantined in Tenerife. Picture: Court Amys

All lanes closed on A1(M) northbound after crash between Welwyn and Stevenage

The A1(M) northbound was closed for three hours following the collision. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Local Elections will go-ahead Hertfordshrie County Council says after coronavirus rumours on social media

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ofsted ‘outstanding’ hat-trick for Welwyn Garden City pre-school

Staff: Vanessa Moore, Donna Wilsmore (deputy), Lorre Cassidy and Karina Saunders (Manager). Picture: Supplied

County council releases advice to ‘unite’ as confirmed coronavirus cases rise

Coronavirus advice has been released by the county council. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Fifth coronavirus case confirmed in Herts

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Signalling fault at Welwyn North causing delays from Stevenage to Alexandra Palace

There are delays from London to Stevenage. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.
