Advanced search

Hertsmere tops knife surrenders with Hatfield second and Stevenage near the bottom

PUBLISHED: 12:31 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:37 05 August 2020

Hundreds of knives have been confiscated in Hertfordshire.

Hundreds of knives have been confiscated in Hertfordshire.

Archant

Hundreds of knives have been surrendered in Hertfordshire as part of a week of action against knife crime by Herts Police last month.

During the amnesty 720 knives were surrendered across the county which included swords, hunting knives, scalpels and a variety of kitchen knives and cleavers.

In Hatfield, 169 knives were handed into police while Stevenage had 28 and Hertsmere topped the county with 450 in total.

Inspector Nicola Dean, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s crime reduction unit who led the campaign, said: “The knife amnesties form an integral part of our serious violence strategy and by conducting them regularly, we hope that the message is getting out that carrying a knife is not a normal thing to do.”

The police also carried out a #LivesNotKnives event on Instagram on Thursday July 23 as part of a push to tackle youth violence, which was attended by nearly 100 people.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

One in five Hertfordshire NHS staff have coronavirus antibodies

At West Hertfordshire NHS Hospitals Trust  which operates Watford General Hospital (pictured)  34 per cent of the 2,790 staff tested were found to be positive for the COVID-19 antibody. Picture: Danny Loo

Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar residents feel let down by plans to scrap Cockfosters car park

Cockfosters station. Supplied by Kate Bishop

Family’s dismay as Lexi, 9, suffers hypoglycaemic attack at Splashlands in front of frustrated crowd

Welwyn Garden City residents had been waiting for Splashlands for a long time. Picture: Kevin Lines

New food waste caddy to be given to Welwyn Hatfield residents

Woman putting banana peel in recycling bio bin in the kitchen cabinet. Person in the house separating waste. Different trash can with colorful garbage bags.

‘Real gentleman’ and Potters Bar community stalwart dies

Brian Hamshere has died at the Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Courtesy of Ann Wood

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

One in five Hertfordshire NHS staff have coronavirus antibodies

At West Hertfordshire NHS Hospitals Trust  which operates Watford General Hospital (pictured)  34 per cent of the 2,790 staff tested were found to be positive for the COVID-19 antibody. Picture: Danny Loo

Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar residents feel let down by plans to scrap Cockfosters car park

Cockfosters station. Supplied by Kate Bishop

Family’s dismay as Lexi, 9, suffers hypoglycaemic attack at Splashlands in front of frustrated crowd

Welwyn Garden City residents had been waiting for Splashlands for a long time. Picture: Kevin Lines

New food waste caddy to be given to Welwyn Hatfield residents

Woman putting banana peel in recycling bio bin in the kitchen cabinet. Person in the house separating waste. Different trash can with colorful garbage bags.

‘Real gentleman’ and Potters Bar community stalwart dies

Brian Hamshere has died at the Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Courtesy of Ann Wood

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Lee Valley White Water Centre reopens

Family rafting at the Lee Valley White Water Centre. Picture: Eleanor Bentall

Secret talks on creating Herts unitary authority first took place nine months ago

Secret talks on Hertfordshire becoming a unitary authority first took place last November, it has been revealed.

Hertsmere tops knife surrenders with Hatfield second and Stevenage near the bottom

Hundreds of knives have been confiscated in Hertfordshire.

Man taken to hospital after ‘stab wound’ in Hatfield

A man has been found injured at Parkhouse Court near Hatfield Business Park. Picture: Supplied

More live Comedy Store shows at Hatfield House

The Comedy Store show at The Screen Space in the grounds of Hatfield House. Picture: The Screen Space