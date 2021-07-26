£50 supermarket vouchers available to help families entitled to free school meals

Published: 5:24 PM July 26, 2021

Parents whose children receive free school meals will be entitled to £50 supermarket voucher to help with summer holiday food costs.

The digital vouchers cover a choice of all the major supermarkets and will be distributed to families by their nursery, school or college.

The scheme is being rolled out by Herts county council with funding from the Government’s Department of Work and Pensions, and aims to help families and individuals who may benefit from some extra support towards the cost of food as a result of the pandemic.

“We know that the cost of feeding growing children during the holidays can be expensive and so we’re pleased to be able to offer some help towards the cost of food for families entitled to free school meals this summer," said Teresa Heritage, executive member for children, young people and families.

“This support is part of our ongoing work to ensure that those most affected by COVID-19 have the help they need to get back on their feet. In addition to this scheme, there is dedicated funding in place to help families through our Hertfordshire Family Centre Service and via HertsHelp to make sure that no child or young person in the county need go hungry.”

In addition to this contribution, children aged 5-16 who are entitled to benefit related free school meals have also been invited to attend the HAPpy Holiday Activity Programme, with thousands of free spaces available across the county.

The scheme run in partnership with Herts Sports Partnership and Hertfordshire Community Foundation will see all sorts of clubs and organisations providing enriching days with lots of physical activity and delicious healthy food. To book a place using the code from your school, visit: http://sportinherts.org.uk/happy/booking

For those families who are not eligible for free school meals, but need a little extra help, HertsHelp can offer advice and practical support towards the cost of food and household bills. Email info@hertshelp.net, call 0300 123 4044 or visit www.hertshelp.net