Two Hertfordshire hospices, one challenge - are you ready to take on the Woodhall Off-Road Run?

PUBLISHED: 16:59 02 February 2020

Garden House Hospice and Isabel Hospice will be hosting a fundraising event in March. Picture: Supplied

Two of Hertfordshire's leading charities have joined forces to launch a new mass participation fundraising event.

On Sunday, March 29, Welwyn Garden City's Isabel Hospice and Letchworth's Garden House Hospice Care are hosting the first 'Woodhall Off-Road Run' at Woodhall Estate, near Watton-at-Stone.

The event has routes of 5K and 10K, and entrants are invited to walk, jog or run at their own pace and enjoy a rare opportunity to soak up the beautiful surroundings.

Each Hospice provides free end-of-life care to their local communities - together they serve a population of over half a million across Hertfordshire, caring for people who are living with a life-limiting illness.

Neither Isabel nor Garden House Hospice charge a penny for their care, and that is only possible because of fundraising events like the Woodhall Off-Road Run.

Sue Plummer, CEO at Garden House Hospice Care, said: "We are delighted to collaborate on this event with Isabel Hospice, we need to work together to help protect the future of free end of life care and ensure we continue providing our free services.

"Taking part in the Woodhall Off-Road Run is a great opportunity for people of all ages and fitness abilities to do something fun, whilst raising money through sponsorship."

David Badger, director of fundraising and marketing at Isabel Hospice, added: "Joint working has been a positive experience for both Hospices and it has greatly benefitted our patients.

"We have collaborated on a heart failure project as well as the provision of end of life education in care homes.

"Both hospices were also successful in a collaborative bid to secure National Lottery Community funding for £450,000 to help fund a joint Compassionate Neighbours scheme to tackle the problem of social isolation within our communities."

Registration fees for the run range from £7 to £18 and participants are being encouraged to raise £52 sponsorship or more, which could pay for two hours' specialist nursing care.

If you would like to support people living in your area who are receiving palliative care, you can sign up to the fundraiser at www.hertsoffroadrun.co.uk.

To find out more about each hospice, visit ghhospicecare.org.uk and isabelhospice.org.uk.

