New holiday program set to bring children a 'HAPpy' summer

Published: 1:55 PM May 6, 2021

The summer holidays are looking brighter for disadvantaged children and young people in Welwyn Hatfield, thanks to a partnership which launched at Easter.

From July, Herts County Council, Herts Sports Partnership and Hertfordshire Community Foundation will join forces to deliver healthy food alongside sport and physical activity, under the name ‘HAPpy': Hertfordshire’s Holiday Activity Programme.

The programme is open to children and young people aged five to 16, with those in receipt of benefits-related free school meals eligible for free activity places.

It aims to tackle the triple inequalities of holiday hunger, physical inactivity and social isolation.

Simone Chinman-Russell, corporate director for housing and communities at Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, said: “This is fantastic news for the children of Welwyn Hatfield, and we are so pleased to welcome back this programme for the summer holidays. Particularly for children who may otherwise not be able to access these type of activities with their peers, whilst benefiting from the healthy food on offer and all in a safe environment."

HCC's operations director for children and young people, Jo Fisher said: “We are delighted to be at the forefront of this fantastic initiative which will offer 5,000 free activity places each day, over a four-week period during the summer holidays."

Herts Sports Partnership director John O’Callaghan said: “We have seen first-hand from our National Lottery supported Fit, Fed and Read programme that school holidays can be a particularly miserable time for some of our young people.

"Now that COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted, an opportunity to come back together with peers in a safe, welcoming environment for some fun and enjoyment will be a light relief, and a welcome support to families over the summer holidays."

Foundation director at Hertfordshire Community Foundation, Helen Gray said: “Grant applications for summer delivery are open now, and close on Friday, May 14. We look forward to receiving some exciting and innovative proposals for the expanded delivery of this much needed scheme.”

Further details of the programme can be found at: sportinherts.org.uk/happy, or email Matt Rayner at m.rayner4@herts.ac.uk.