The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Hertfordshire
- Credit: St Albans Council
Hertfordshire's happiest and unhappiest places to live have been revealed using data for personal wellbeing analysed by the Office for National Statistics (ONS)
The ONS has used the results of a national survey which asked people to rate their level of happiness out of ten in order to give council areas across the UK an overall average score.
The data from the Annual Population Survey covers the period between April 2019 and March 2020, overlapping into the build up of the first national lockdown on March 23, 2020.
The statistics show that St Albans City and District Council and East Herts Council are the happiest places to live, with both having a score of 7.9 out of 10.
The area that is the least happiest place to live in Hertfordshire is Welwyn Hatfield, with a score of 7.3 out of 10.
You may also want to watch:
Below, we have ranked every area in the county from the most to the least happy, using the data and also including the scores for the other three factors that the Annual Population Survey looked at.
St Albans City
Most Read
- 1 Western approach path opened at Panshanger Park
- 2 Jailed police officer fired over sex with girl
- 3 Protected wildlife site devastated by pollution and digger
- 4 Family pay tribute to 'devoted wife and mum' who died in Potters Bar collision with van
- 5 The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Hertfordshire
- 6 Work due to start to tackle dangerous moth infestation
- 7 Splashlands and other leisure services reopening dates confirmed
- 8 Coroner raises smart motorway concerns after teenager dies in broken-down car
- 9 Coronavirus rate in Welwyn Hatfield back under England average
- 10 Henry Moore Studios & Gardens reopening to the public
Happiness: 8.1
Life satisfaction: 8.2
Worthwhile: 7.9
Anxiety: 2.7
Three Rivers
Happiness: 7.7
Life satisfaction: 8.1
Worthwhile: 7.7
Anxiety: 2.3
East Hertfordshire
Happiness: 8.0
Life satisfaction: 8.1
Worthwhile: 7.9
Anxiety: 2.9
North Hertfordshire
Happiness: 7.9
Life satisfaction: 7.7
Worthwhile: 7.6
Anxiety: 2.6
Broxbourne
Happiness: 7.7
Life satisfaction: 8.1
Worthwhile: 7.6
Anxiety: 2.7
Stevenage
Happiness: 7.6
Life satisfaction: 8.0
Worthwhile: 7.8
Anxiety: 3
Watford
Happiness: 7.5
Life satisfaction: 8.0
Worthwhile: 7.8
Anxiety: 2.9
Hertsmere
Happiness: 7.7
Life satisfaction: 8.0
Worthwhile: 7.5
Anxiety: 3.1
Dacorum
Happiness: 7.5
Life satisfaction: 7.9
Worthwhile: 7.5
Anxiety: 2.8
Welwyn Hatfield
Happiness: 7.4
Life satisfaction: 7.7
Worthwhile: 7.3
Anxiety: 3.0