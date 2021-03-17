News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Hertfordshire

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 12:14 PM March 17, 2021   
The medieval Clock Tower in St Albans is undergoing essential works following a grant from Historic

The medieval Clock Tower in St Albans.

Hertfordshire's happiest and unhappiest places to live have been revealed using data for personal wellbeing analysed by the Office for National Statistics (ONS)

The ONS has used the results of a national survey which asked people to rate their level of happiness out of ten in order to give council areas across the UK an overall average score.

The data from the Annual Population Survey covers the period between April 2019 and March 2020, overlapping into the build up of the first national lockdown on March 23, 2020.

The statistics show that St Albans City and District Council and East Herts Council are the happiest places to live, with both having a score of 7.9 out of 10.

The area that is the least happiest place to live in Hertfordshire is Welwyn Hatfield, with a score of 7.3 out of 10.

Below, we have ranked every area in the county from the most to the least happy, using the data and also including the scores for the other three factors that the Annual Population Survey looked at.

St Albans City

St Peter's Street, St Albans city centre.

St Peter's Street, St Albans city centre. - Credit: Archant

Happiness: 8.1

Life satisfaction: 8.2

Worthwhile: 7.9

Anxiety: 2.7

Three Rivers

Rickmansworth. Picture: DANNY LOO

Rickmansworth in Three Rivers - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

Happiness: 7.7

Life satisfaction: 8.1

Worthwhile: 7.7

Anxiety: 2.3

East Hertfordshire

Henry Moore Studios and Gardens

Henry Moore Studios and Gardens are found in East Hertfordshire - Credit: Henry Moore Foundation

Happiness: 8.0

Life satisfaction: 8.1

Worthwhile: 7.9

Anxiety: 2.9

North Hertfordshire

Eat Alfresco proved so popular that it will return to Hitchin in 2021!

Hitchin is a popular area in North Hertfordshire - Credit: Hitchin BID

Happiness: 7.9

Life satisfaction: 7.7

Worthwhile: 7.6

Anxiety: 2.6

Broxbourne

World of Animals at Paradise Wildlife Park. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park

World of Animals at Paradise Wildlife Park is found in Broxbourne - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

Happiness: 7.7

Life satisfaction: 8.1

Worthwhile: 7.6

Anxiety: 2.7

Stevenage

A new art exhibition centre is set to open in Stevenage town centre

Stevenage town centre - Credit: Archant

Happiness: 7.6

Life satisfaction: 8.0

Worthwhile: 7.8

Anxiety: 3

Watford

Watford

Warner Bros Studio Tour London s is based in Watford - Credit: Google Maps

Happiness: 7.5

Life satisfaction: 8.0

Worthwhile: 7.8

Anxiety: 2.9

Hertsmere 

Darkes Lane, Potters Bar. Picture: DANNY LOO

Darkes Lane in Potters Bar, Hertsmere. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Happiness: 7.7

Life satisfaction: 8.0

Worthwhile: 7.5

Anxiety: 3.1

Dacorum

Apsley

A canal in Apsley, Dacorum. - Credit: Google Maps

Happiness: 7.5

Life satisfaction: 7.9

Worthwhile: 7.5

Anxiety: 2.8

Welwyn Hatfield

The Howard Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

The Howard Centre in Welwyn Garden City - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

Happiness: 7.4

Life satisfaction: 7.7

Worthwhile: 7.3

Anxiety: 3.0



