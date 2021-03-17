The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Hertfordshire

Published: 12:14 PM March 17, 2021

Hertfordshire's happiest and unhappiest places to live have been revealed using data for personal wellbeing analysed by the Office for National Statistics (ONS)

The ONS has used the results of a national survey which asked people to rate their level of happiness out of ten in order to give council areas across the UK an overall average score.

The data from the Annual Population Survey covers the period between April 2019 and March 2020, overlapping into the build up of the first national lockdown on March 23, 2020.

The statistics show that St Albans City and District Council and East Herts Council are the happiest places to live, with both having a score of 7.9 out of 10.

The area that is the least happiest place to live in Hertfordshire is Welwyn Hatfield, with a score of 7.3 out of 10.

Below, we have ranked every area in the county from the most to the least happy, using the data and also including the scores for the other three factors that the Annual Population Survey looked at.

St Albans City

Happiness: 8.1

Life satisfaction: 8.2

Worthwhile: 7.9

Anxiety: 2.7

Three Rivers

Happiness: 7.7

Life satisfaction: 8.1

Worthwhile: 7.7

Anxiety: 2.3

East Hertfordshire

Happiness: 8.0

Life satisfaction: 8.1

Worthwhile: 7.9

Anxiety: 2.9

North Hertfordshire

Happiness: 7.9

Life satisfaction: 7.7

Worthwhile: 7.6

Anxiety: 2.6

Broxbourne

Happiness: 7.7

Life satisfaction: 8.1

Worthwhile: 7.6

Anxiety: 2.7

Stevenage

Happiness: 7.6

Life satisfaction: 8.0

Worthwhile: 7.8

Anxiety: 3

Watford

Happiness: 7.5

Life satisfaction: 8.0

Worthwhile: 7.8

Anxiety: 2.9

Hertsmere

Happiness: 7.7

Life satisfaction: 8.0

Worthwhile: 7.5

Anxiety: 3.1

Dacorum

Happiness: 7.5

Life satisfaction: 7.9

Worthwhile: 7.5

Anxiety: 2.8

Welwyn Hatfield

Happiness: 7.4

Life satisfaction: 7.7

Worthwhile: 7.3

Anxiety: 3.0







