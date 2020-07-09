Hertsmere MP announces swathe of openings including gyms, pools, beauticians and tattooists
PUBLISHED: 17:37 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:47 09 July 2020
Archant
The latest round of re-openings will include gyms, pools, beauticians and tattoo parlours, the culture secretary has announced this afternoon.
Oliver Dowden, who is the MP for Hertsmere, said that from Saturday outdoor pools and performance venues can restart.
Then from Monday, beauticians, tattooists, spas and tanning salons can start priming, plucking and tanning – but remain “subject to some restrictions on particularly high-risk services”, according to Mr Dowden.
However, indoor gyms, swimming pools and sports facilities will need to wait till after July 25.
More local sport will also come back from this weekend, with cricket coming back, and grassroots football following suit from July 25.
Mr Dowden explained: “Helping people return to gyms safely will also help the nation get match-fit to defeat this virus.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.