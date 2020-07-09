Advanced search

Hertsmere MP announces swathe of openings including gyms, pools, beauticians and tattooists

PUBLISHED: 17:37 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:47 09 July 2020

Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden announced that number of recreational acitivities will be allowed, as lockdown restrictions ease further. Picture: BBC

Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden announced that number of recreational acitivities will be allowed, as lockdown restrictions ease further. Picture: BBC

The latest round of re-openings will include gyms, pools, beauticians and tattoo parlours, the culture secretary has announced this afternoon.

Oliver Dowden, who is the MP for Hertsmere, said that from Saturday outdoor pools and performance venues can restart.

Then from Monday, beauticians, tattooists, spas and tanning salons can start priming, plucking and tanning – but remain “subject to some restrictions on particularly high-risk services”, according to Mr Dowden.

However, indoor gyms, swimming pools and sports facilities will need to wait till after July 25.

More local sport will also come back from this weekend, with cricket coming back, and grassroots football following suit from July 25.

Mr Dowden explained: “Helping people return to gyms safely will also help the nation get match-fit to defeat this virus.”

Most Read

Body found in search for missing Welwyn Garden City man

The death is not being treated as suspicious

Probe into domestic abuse suicide finds Herts police officers unaware of abuser’s history

Kellie Sutton took her own life after being subjected to coercive, controlling and abusive behaviour by her partner Steven Gane for five months. Picture: Supplied.

Revellers who spat at Herts police should expect to be charged

Police have warned the public following pubs reopening. Picture: Helen Drake

Suspected cannabis seized after drugs raid on Welwyn home

The raid took place on Monday.

Super Saturday was ‘like a new opening’ says Welwyn pub landlord

Pubs and restaurants reopened over the weekend. Image: Getty

