Hertsmere MP announces swathe of openings including gyms, pools, beauticians and tattooists

Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden announced that number of recreational acitivities will be allowed, as lockdown restrictions ease further.

The latest round of re-openings will include gyms, pools, beauticians and tattoo parlours, the culture secretary has announced this afternoon.

Oliver Dowden, who is the MP for Hertsmere, said that from Saturday outdoor pools and performance venues can restart.

Then from Monday, beauticians, tattooists, spas and tanning salons can start priming, plucking and tanning – but remain “subject to some restrictions on particularly high-risk services”, according to Mr Dowden.

However, indoor gyms, swimming pools and sports facilities will need to wait till after July 25.

More local sport will also come back from this weekend, with cricket coming back, and grassroots football following suit from July 25.

Mr Dowden explained: “Helping people return to gyms safely will also help the nation get match-fit to defeat this virus.”