Freemasons donate more than £1,000 to ‘outstanding’ Isabel Hospice

Hertfordshire Freemasons chose to donate £1,440 to Welwyn Garden City-based charity Isabel Hospice.

The grant comes through the Masonic Charitable Foundation (MCF) and will be used for general funds to make up for the shortfall in funding due to the pandemic.

This grant is just one of 203 given to hospices around the country from Freemasons.

Sarah Johnson from Isabel Hospice said: “We’re very grateful to Hertfordshire Freemasons for their generous grant, which will be used to fund the important and much needed services we provide.”

Provincial grand master of Hertfordshire, Paul Gower, said: “I’m very pleased we’ve been able to assist Isabel Hospice. They do an outstanding job helping people with terminal or life limiting conditions, as well as supporting their families through very difficult times.”

In total £750,000 will be donated to hospices in England and Wales this year by the Freemasons.