Advanced search

Freemasons donate more than £1,000 to ‘outstanding’ Isabel Hospice

PUBLISHED: 07:00 08 December 2020

isabel Hospice received a grant of more than £1,000 from Hertfordshire Freemasons. Picture: Isabel Hospice

isabel Hospice received a grant of more than £1,000 from Hertfordshire Freemasons. Picture: Isabel Hospice

Archant

Hertfordshire Freemasons chose to donate £1,440 to Welwyn Garden City-based charity Isabel Hospice.

The grant comes through the Masonic Charitable Foundation (MCF) and will be used for general funds to make up for the shortfall in funding due to the pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

This grant is just one of 203 given to hospices around the country from Freemasons.

Sarah Johnson from Isabel Hospice said: “We’re very grateful to Hertfordshire Freemasons for their generous grant, which will be used to fund the important and much needed services we provide.”

Provincial grand master of Hertfordshire, Paul Gower, said: “I’m very pleased we’ve been able to assist Isabel Hospice. They do an outstanding job helping people with terminal or life limiting conditions, as well as supporting their families through very difficult times.”

In total £750,000 will be donated to hospices in England and Wales this year by the Freemasons.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Freemasons donate more than £1,000 to ‘outstanding’ Isabel Hospice

isabel Hospice received a grant of more than £1,000 from Hertfordshire Freemasons. Picture: Isabel Hospice

Train station revamp gathers steam with pre-war makeover

Malcom Day, station manager Karen Sherwin and Malcolm Cowan in front of the new posters. Picture: supplied.

Tesco store burgled twice in a week

The Tesco Express in Welwyn Village. Photo: Google Street view

Tree will ‘herald new life and new hope’ when COVID-19’s over

Cllr Margaret Eames-Petersen and Cllr Linda Mendez planting a tree. Picture: Supplied by Cllr Eames-Petersen

Zany puppet show farewell to George Bernard Shaw

Shakes versus Shav, from SHAW2020.