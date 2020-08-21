Advanced search

Housing and employment law tackled by Uni of Herts free law clinic

PUBLISHED: 08:48 22 August 2020

Diana Kirsch, director of Pro-Bono at Herts Uni. Picture: University of Hertfordshire.

Diana Kirsch, director of Pro-Bono at Herts Uni. Picture: University of Hertfordshire.

A free law clinic at the University of Hertfordshire recently organised a seminar on housing and employment law.

The Hertfordshire Law School Streetlaw Project hosted a live webinar on Wednesday, August 12 with a leading housing solicitor from Shelter.

Students from the Hertfordshire Law School, based in Hatfield, gave advice and tips on housing rights and Shelter’s Ruth Camp answered questions from students on housing law. Among the topics covered were the tenancy deposit protection scheme; tenancy agreements; the landlord accreditation scheme; using a guarantor; and advice on steps to take in the event of receiving an eviction notice.

The Streetlaw project is one of the services offered by the award-winning Hertfordshire Law Clinic based at the University of Hertfordshire. The clinic offers pro bono advice to members of the public on a range of issues including family and employment law. Since April 2020, the clinic has offered free online advice to tenants, both students and members of the public, on housing issues.

Diana Kirsch, director of Pro Bono services, said: “Housing tenancy is a complex issue and it can pay to be informed. I would advise any student planning to live off-campus from September to listen to the webinar to ensure they have all the information they need before signing their tenancy agreement.”

However, the ban on evictions – which was brought in during the worst of the pandemic – and has now been extended by four weeks after it was supposed to close on Sunday.

This will mean courts can start to deal with evictions again if people have rent arrears, which many people have struggled to pay during the crisis.

However this does not mean that bailiffs or landlords have the power to evict with a court order, which a landlord must give three month notice for and then apply to the court.

It’s illegal for your landlord to harass you, lock you out of your home, even temporarily and make you leave without notice or a court order

A recording of the online event is available and could be helpful for any students planning to live off-campus from September.

Government COVID-19 tests remain low while self-reported cases spike in Welwyn Hatfield

Coronavirus self-reported testing has increased but the test rate remains low in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Woman escapes unknown man who dragged her by her hair in Potters Bar

Police are looking for a white man, aged around 50 years old, approximately 6ft tall, of stocky build, with blond hair.

‘Backbone of family’ and ex-Sporting Life editor dies in Welwyn Garden City

Bob and Lucy. Picture: Supplied by Lucy.

Serious collision on A1(M) near Welwyn causing miles of congestion

A crash on the A1(M) is causing delays of up to 20 minutes at the Welwyn junction

Live blog: Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar GCSE results 2020

Annabel Dunstan recieved all 10 GCSEs at Grade 9.Picture: Supplied

