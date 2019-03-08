Herts safety manager honoured by Queen for keeping colleagues safe

A Hertfordshire fire and rescue manager has been honoured by the Queen for her work keeping firefighters safe.

Health and Safety Manager, Veronica Adlam, was named a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) on Friday night.

Ms Adlam said she was "astonished" to received an MBE, as part of the Queen's Birthday Honours list, for her services to firefighter safety.

"I had to read it multiple times before it sank in," she said.

"I thought it was a mistake, but I feel incredibly privileged and humbled to accept this accolade."

Since joining as the first non-uniformed Health and Safety Adviser 19-years ago, Ms Adlam has developed a 'handbook' for fire and rescue service that is used nationwide.

She originally wrote the safety guidance document - a year after the tragic Stevenage tower block fire, where two Herts firefighters and a member of the public lost their lives, in February 2005.

It was meant to be just a support document for senior management, entitled 'Death in the Workplace Guidance', but was since been published by the Chief Fire Officers Association (now known as the National Fire Chiefs Council) as nationwide reference document.

"In my role as the Health and Safety Manager there have been some challenging times, but my number one priority throughout this time has been to improve working conditions for firefighters."

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service's director for community protection, Darryl Keen, said the Herts service is "immensely proud."

"We are delighted that Veronica's abiding commitment to fire service safety has made such a positive impact on the UK fire and rescue services.

"We are extremely fortunate to have her as a colleague and wish her many congratulations on the announcement of this prestigious award."

Congratulating her on behalf of Herts residents, Herts County Council's cabinet member for community safety and waste management, Cllr Terry Hone said:

"She, like many of her colleagues, are true professionals who work tirelessly to ensure the safety of firefighters and all of us."

