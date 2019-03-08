Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Herts fire union could launch industrial action in response to crew reduction

PUBLISHED: 18:00 16 August 2019

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Archant

Herts' fire union agreed yesterday that it would carry out industrial action if fire crew reduction plans go ahead.

Hertfordshire County Council agreed in July - as part of a package of plans to reform Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, known as the IRMP - to reduce minimal maintenance of crews from five to four.

The local Fire Brigades Union has seen this reduction as unsafe.

"We are particularly concerned that, despite widespread public opposition to reducing crew sizes from five firefighters to four on frontline appliances, the IRMP still proposes this reduction," Herts FBU secretary Daren Scotchford said before the final vote in July.

"We would urge the county council to think again on this and other proposed cuts, as we believe they will be to the detriment of both firefighters and the public's safety and welfare."

You may also want to watch:

At a meeting yesterday, the FBU St Albans branch proposed that the Brigade Executive Committee enter into a short period of negotiations with HCC with a view to rescinding the new fire crew policy, reverting to the previously agreed and longstanding crewing arrangements.

It would also want the HCC to recruit and fill its vacancies, rather than rely on overtime to provide its core service.

If the negotiations prove unsucessful the Herts FBU has said, agreed to by all brigades and seconded by Stevenage, that a formal trade dispute will be registered with the HCC.

"And the Brigade Committee take every necessary step to prepare members for industrial action short of strike," the group said in a statement. "This will include regular reports to the Brigade Executive Committee on state of readiness, balloting arrangements and related matters."

Darryl Keen, chief fire officer for Hertfordshire, said it was "disappointing" its got to this point.

"Especially given that there are over 700 operational staff in the service but only 120 responses from both staff and the public were received during the three month consultation period prior to publication of the IRMP," Mr Keen said.

"However, it is important for any organisation to listen to the concerns of its staff and so I have today spoken with the secretary of the Fire Brigades Union in Hertfordshire and we will be meeting shortly to discuss their concerns."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Petition launched to save sacked Welwyn postwoman after 18-year career

Royal Mail. Picture: Paul Green.

Police set up patrol at Welwyn Garden City playing fields due to anti-social behaviour

Police will patrol the playing fields. Picture: Archant

Woman passes away after air ambulance called to Potters Bar

Darkes Lane, Potters Bar is a busy high street. Picture: Google Street View.

Free outdoor cinema returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre

Cinema on the Green returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre for three days of free movies. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography

Hatfield tower block to be demolished?

Queensway House, located in the town centre of Hatfield. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Petition launched to save sacked Welwyn postwoman after 18-year career

Royal Mail. Picture: Paul Green.

Police set up patrol at Welwyn Garden City playing fields due to anti-social behaviour

Police will patrol the playing fields. Picture: Archant

Woman passes away after air ambulance called to Potters Bar

Darkes Lane, Potters Bar is a busy high street. Picture: Google Street View.

Free outdoor cinema returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre

Cinema on the Green returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre for three days of free movies. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography

Hatfield tower block to be demolished?

Queensway House, located in the town centre of Hatfield. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Herts fire union could launch industrial action in response to crew reduction

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Hatfield opens 514th Men’s Shed

Hatfield town council leader Lenny Brandon, Hatfield Men's Shed founder Peter Lowe and Hatfield Mayor Linda Mendez. Picture: Supplied.

Fire crews still tackling Letchworth blaze

Seven appliances are at the scene of a fire in Letchworth.

School rugby gets boost from Welwyn Hatfield Community Fund

The funding will help develop a clear pathway for the future of Rugby in the local community. Picture: Jamie Pluck

FA Cup blog: Long road to Wembley starts . . . in Cornwall!

George King fires goalwards to give Clevedon the lead at Saltash United (pic courtesy of www.pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists