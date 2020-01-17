Are you a family looking for support in Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City?
PUBLISHED: 09:58 18 January 2020
Archant
Parents and children are invited to join a free stay and play family service in Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City.
They are encouraged to bring their youngsters to socialise with others, investigate a range of toys and experience rich learning opportunities.
Linzi Schier, head of family support at One YMCA (provider of family support for the East Quadrant), said: "This is a great opportunity for parents to come and find out what the Family Centre Service is all about and what is available for them and their children.
You may also want to watch:
"I would encourage families to pop in; we are looking forward to welcoming parents old and new to the events."
Families will also be given a 'goody bag' full of information, advice and ideas for activities at home and a healthy snack.
The next two sessions are on Monday, January 20 from 10am to noon at Breaks Manor, Hatfield and on Wednesday, January 22 at the Creswick Family Centre in Welwyn Garden City from 10am to 11.30am (aimed at under-one-year-olds).
For further information, contact Viki Young on 07776 672271.