Are you a family looking for support in Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City?

The family play and stay events are organised by One YMCA and relaunched in October 2018 when Public Health Nursing (PHN), who provide Health Visiting and School Nursing services and Children's Centres joined together as the new Hertfordshire Family Centre Service. Picture: One YMCA Archant

Parents and children are invited to join a free stay and play family service in Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The family play and stay events are organised by One YMCA and relaunched in October 2018 when Public Health Nursing (PHN), who provide Health Visiting and School Nursing services and Children’s Centres joined together as the new Hertfordshire Family Centre Service. Picture: One YMCA The family play and stay events are organised by One YMCA and relaunched in October 2018 when Public Health Nursing (PHN), who provide Health Visiting and School Nursing services and Children’s Centres joined together as the new Hertfordshire Family Centre Service. Picture: One YMCA

They are encouraged to bring their youngsters to socialise with others, investigate a range of toys and experience rich learning opportunities.

Linzi Schier, head of family support at One YMCA (provider of family support for the East Quadrant), said: "This is a great opportunity for parents to come and find out what the Family Centre Service is all about and what is available for them and their children.

You may also want to watch:

"I would encourage families to pop in; we are looking forward to welcoming parents old and new to the events."

The family play and stay events are organised by One YMCA and relaunched in October 2018 when Public Health Nursing (PHN), who provide Health Visiting and School Nursing services and Children’s Centres joined together as the new Hertfordshire Family Centre Service. Picture: One YMCA The family play and stay events are organised by One YMCA and relaunched in October 2018 when Public Health Nursing (PHN), who provide Health Visiting and School Nursing services and Children’s Centres joined together as the new Hertfordshire Family Centre Service. Picture: One YMCA

Families will also be given a 'goody bag' full of information, advice and ideas for activities at home and a healthy snack.

The next two sessions are on Monday, January 20 from 10am to noon at Breaks Manor, Hatfield and on Wednesday, January 22 at the Creswick Family Centre in Welwyn Garden City from 10am to 11.30am (aimed at under-one-year-olds).

For further information, contact Viki Young on 07776 672271.