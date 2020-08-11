Advanced search

Toast to Welwyn Garden City with new centenary themed gin

PUBLISHED: 07:00 12 August 2020

The art and bottle of our centenary gin

The art and bottle of our centenary gin

A distillery based between St Albans and Hatfield has launched a gin to celebrate Welwyn Garden City’s centenary year.

Richard Daniel, the owner of Spirit of Hertfordshire, posing with his new gin still!Richard Daniel, the owner of Spirit of Hertfordshire, posing with his new gin still!

Garden City Gin has been made by new craft distillery, Spirit of Hertfordshire, using locally grown ingredients.

Owner, Richard Daniel, said: “We launched our distillery in 2020, the centenary year of Welwyn Garden City. This gin was created to mark the occasion.

You may also want to watch:

“The original Garden City movement promised the best of both worlds to migrating city workers: the natural beauty, personal space and clean air of the countryside combined with all the opportunities and conveniences of the modern city.

“And this perfect balance of London sophistication with rural freshness can be found in the flavours of Garden City Gin too. A hearty juniper base – the distinguishing feature of the London dry style – combines with spicy and complex bergamot, and delicate Hertfordshire lavender (Lavender was historically one of the main exports of Hertfordshire farms).

“Finally, Garden City Gin is also distilled with sweet, honey-and-lemongrass-scented blossoms harvested from the linden trees which line Welwyn Garden City’s most recognisable and famous avenue.”

To find out more about this Woodcock Hill-based business visit: spiritofherts.co.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Hertfordshire headteacher offers advice to parents for A-Level and GCSE results day

Headteacher Lara Péchard has offered advice to Hertfordshire parents for A-Level and GCSE results day. Picture: Sublime PR

Welwyn Garden City’s Splashlands opens booking system for visitors

Splashlands arrives at Stanborough in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kevin Lines

Out of control dog bites teenager in Welwyn Garden City causing ‘deep wounds’

A teenager was bitten by a dog in Welwyn Garden City last week. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Wheelchair user from Welwyn Garden City vents anger at council over lack of repairs

Ken Hurrell outside his Welwyn Garden City home a few years ago. Picture: Mia Jankowicz

Office to flat conversions will become harder for developers in Welwyn Hatfield

The former Xerox headquarters, now known as Times Square, is one example of office space lost to residential development in recent years. Picture: Kevin Lines

Most Read

Hertfordshire headteacher offers advice to parents for A-Level and GCSE results day

Headteacher Lara Péchard has offered advice to Hertfordshire parents for A-Level and GCSE results day. Picture: Sublime PR

Welwyn Garden City’s Splashlands opens booking system for visitors

Splashlands arrives at Stanborough in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kevin Lines

Out of control dog bites teenager in Welwyn Garden City causing ‘deep wounds’

A teenager was bitten by a dog in Welwyn Garden City last week. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Wheelchair user from Welwyn Garden City vents anger at council over lack of repairs

Ken Hurrell outside his Welwyn Garden City home a few years ago. Picture: Mia Jankowicz

Office to flat conversions will become harder for developers in Welwyn Hatfield

The former Xerox headquarters, now known as Times Square, is one example of office space lost to residential development in recent years. Picture: Kevin Lines

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Toast to Welwyn Garden City with new centenary themed gin

The art and bottle of our centenary gin

Hatfield to Wheathampsted pub crawl with a difference to fund research into rare genetic disease

Jason Brimson hopes to raised £1,000 for Annabelle's Challenge. Picture: Care of Jason Brimson

Knebworth carer named national ‘Care UK Hero’ for coronavirus lockdown efforts

Kerry Fish, suite manager at Knebworth Care Home, has been named a national 'Care UK hero'. Picture: Danny Loo

Bohemian Rhapsody and The Greatest Showman coming to drive-in cinema

Drivein-Movies will be screening films at the Hertfordshire Showground

Hitchin photographer on mission to capture historic Hertfordshire green spaces

A Hitchin photographer is on a mission to shoot and capture Hertfordshire's historic greens. Picture: Toby Shelley