Toast to Welwyn Garden City with new centenary themed gin

The art and bottle of our centenary gin

A distillery based between St Albans and Hatfield has launched a gin to celebrate Welwyn Garden City’s centenary year.

Richard Daniel, the owner of Spirit of Hertfordshire, posing with his new gin still! Richard Daniel, the owner of Spirit of Hertfordshire, posing with his new gin still!

Garden City Gin has been made by new craft distillery, Spirit of Hertfordshire, using locally grown ingredients.

Owner, Richard Daniel, said: “We launched our distillery in 2020, the centenary year of Welwyn Garden City. This gin was created to mark the occasion.

“The original Garden City movement promised the best of both worlds to migrating city workers: the natural beauty, personal space and clean air of the countryside combined with all the opportunities and conveniences of the modern city.

“And this perfect balance of London sophistication with rural freshness can be found in the flavours of Garden City Gin too. A hearty juniper base – the distinguishing feature of the London dry style – combines with spicy and complex bergamot, and delicate Hertfordshire lavender (Lavender was historically one of the main exports of Hertfordshire farms).

“Finally, Garden City Gin is also distilled with sweet, honey-and-lemongrass-scented blossoms harvested from the linden trees which line Welwyn Garden City’s most recognisable and famous avenue.”

To find out more about this Woodcock Hill-based business visit: spiritofherts.co.uk.