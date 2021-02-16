Have your say on cycling and walking improvements across the county

Published: 5:00 PM February 16, 2021

The cycle lane on Hunters Bridge in Welwyn Garden City and the cycle improvements on Queensway in Hatfield. Picture: David Harrison/ Adam Edwards. - Credit: Archant

The public is invited to submit their views on walking and cycling improvements across the county after £6.4 million in funding was secured by Herts County Council.

Eleven different proposals across six towns have been identified. This will be a combination of new walking and cycling facilities, as well as upgrading some temporary measures to permanent installations.

As part of the plans, St Albans' Marlborough Road could have a dedicated on-road space for cyclists, junction improvements and restrictions on vehicle access including links to London Road and beyond, and Fleetville could get a low traffic neighbourhood with lower speed limits and restrictions on vehicle access.

Stevenage could get a dedicated space for cyclists on North Road linking Stevenage Old Town to the Lister Hospital and northwards to proposed new housing developments.

Further improvements could also be made to Digswell Park Road and Hunters Bridge in Welwyn Garden City, which has already had government funding. This would be the retention and improvement of existing facilities for those that walk and cycle. Includes crossing point improvements at Bessemer Road and Hertford Road.

Bridge Road cycleway would be retained and have improved existing on-road cycle facilities. This would include improved connections to the town centre, proposed new housing developments and the existing cycle network on Bessemer Road.

Cllr Phil Bibby, cabinet member for highways and environment, said: “These improvements will encourage and empower many more people to travel in an active and environmentally friendly way, which in turn will deliver significant long-term benefits to the health and wellbeing of our residents and reduce our impact on the environment.

“We want everyone in Hertfordshire to get involved and have their say on the proposals, so we can ensure they are developed with our communities in mind.”

The funding comes from the Emergency Active Travel Fund, which the government launched last year to help people use more sustainable forms of travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has proved quite controversial in Welwyn Hatfield.

Views have also been sought on improvements in Buntingford, Hemel Hempstead and Watford, which will include similar schemes.

To discover where the proposals are across the county, and have your say, please visit hertfordshire.gov.uk/activetravelfund or contact ATFconsultation@hertfordshire.gov.uk before March 16.