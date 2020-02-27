Herts couple and baby stuck in Tenerife hotel due to coronavirus

A Hertfordshire couple and their baby are currently stuck in a Tenerife hotel, as four guests are confirmed to have coronavirus.

Court Amys, 31, and Hannah Green, 27, on holiday in 2017. Picture: Court Amys Court Amys, 31, and Hannah Green, 27, on holiday in 2017. Picture: Court Amys

Court Amys, Hannah Green and their soon to be one-year-old son have been stuck in their hotel room for three days on lockdown at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace.

Court, who recently moved with his family to Baldock from Welwyn Garden City, said: "We arrived on Saturday, there was a sandstorm on Monday and then on Tuesday the hotel was locked down.

"My partner and my child have not been out of the room since it happened.

"I have just gone out to get food."

"For the first couple of days everyone was inside of the rooms, everything was locked down but today it's gone back to normal."

Court told this paper how guests are allowed out of their rooms, but not out of the hotel.

He said: "The activities are back on, it ridiculous if you ask me.

"We have to stay in the hotel, with masks on, but people don't have them on when swimming."

Court and Hannah's child is set to have his first birthday inside the hotel on March 9, as the 14 day quarantine period doesn't end until March 10.

Although he doesn't seem to mind, as he "doesn't really know what's going on".

The prospect of looking after a baby in a hotel room for two weeks has been daunting for the couple.

Luckily, an old friend of Court's has parents who live in Tenerife, and they have said they are going to try to drop off a bag of nappies and supplies for their child.

Court added: "Another couple got given five nappies when they asked for supplies, which won't even last a day.

"They were told to reuse swimming nappies."

Court also mentioned how people online have been joking and making light of his situation.

"Nobody has a clue how this feels. Nobody realises what we're going through," he continued.

While Coronavirus has been in the news for weeks, Court said he didn't even think about it when booking a trip to Tenerife.

"We knew this was all going on, we wouldn't have gone to China.

"We never thought of it at a little island, it's a bit crazy."

The hotel has been quarntined after a visiting Italian doctor tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.