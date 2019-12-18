Advanced search

Replace trees removed from Herts highways, county councillor pleads

PUBLISHED: 15:35 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:40 18 December 2019

The motion called for trees taken from the side of the road to be replaced. Picture: Pixabay.

A requirement to replace every tree that is removed from the side of a road is to be considered by Hertfordshire County Council.

Liberal Democrat county councillor Steve Jarvis, representing Royston West and Rural, tabled the motion at a recent meeting of the county council.

Pointing to the authority's declaration of a 'climate emergency', he called for a replacement tree to be planted as close as possible to any tree that has had to be removed from the highway.

And he called on the county council to take steps - with borough, district, town and parish councils - to locate sites for more trees on rural and urban verges and other highways land.

The written motion was not discussed by the meeting of the full council on November 26, but it has been referred to the council's highways and environment cabinet panel for consideration.

