Motorists - watch out for Hertfordshire's deer!

PUBLISHED: 08:17 11 October 2019

There are fallow and muntjac deer in Hertfordshire. Picture: Pixabay.

Be extra vigilant of deer - that's the message from Hertfordshire County Council to motorists this autumn.

October coincides with mating season, where bucks roam the countryside searching for their perfect doe.

As this takes place during dawn and dusk it also coincides with morning and evening rush hour.

Councillor Phil Bibby, cabinet member for highways and environment at Herts County Council, said the authority has put up deer fences "in locations which are known migration crossing points, especially on major new roads, but we obviously cannot protect every road."

He urges motorist to be cautious and follow these safety tips:

- Reduce your speed in high risk areas such as wooded areas close to major roads

- Use your headlights on full beam, when safe to do so

- Be aware that more deer may cross after the first one you see

- Brake firmly when you notice a deer in or near your path. Don't over-swerve to avoid hitting it as you may potentially cause a more serious collision with other road users

- Leave a safe distance to the vehicle in front in case they have to take action to avoid a deer

- Be aware that stopping distances are often longer at this time of year due to damp roads and fallen leaves.

