Quarry between St Albans and Hatfield refused by county council due to loss of green space and concerns over carcinogenic compound

A quarry between St Albans and Hatfield has been refused by Hertfordshire County Council by a vote of five against and four in favour.

Though the plan at Ellenbrook fields near Smallford, off Hatfield Road, by Brett Aggregates to quarry for eight million tonnes of sand and gravel could still go ahead if the developer is successful on appeal.

And council officers did warn those who voted against the proposal there could be a financial cost to that if the planning inspectorate finds in favour of Brett Aggregates, who have spent some time coming up with the quarry proposal and doing extensive work monitoring the site.

But county councillors argued that there was just too many unknowns to give go ahead to this proposal – with even those voting in favour doing so with reluctance.

As summed up by Cllr Stephen Boulton, who is also a Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor, amongst others, the main issues were the determinant to the Green Belt, traffic issues, the long term effect of the quarry on residents, the Bromate plume – which is a carcinogenic and could spread meaning implications for drinking water – and the quarry releasing silica dust that might affect air quality and health in the area.

