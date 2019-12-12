Advanced search

Breaking

Salty McSaltface named the Welwyn Hatfield Times gritter

PUBLISHED: 12:06 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:06 12 December 2019

Hertfordshire County Council are calling on readers to name their next road gritter. Picture: Archant

Hertfordshire County Council are calling on readers to name their next road gritter. Picture: Archant

Archant

The people have spoken. After seeing off the challenge from Holly Chilloughby and Usain Salt, the Welwyn Hatfield Times can today announce that Salty McSaltface will be etched on to the side of our gritter in 2020.

Back in November, the Welwyn Hatfield Times announced a new competition giving our readers the chance to name a new gritter on behalf of Hertfordshire County Council.

You may also want to watch:

After a well-fought, spirited process - which some have said has restored their faith in democracy - Salty McSaltface emerged last week as the public favourite.

Many congratulations to Dan Howells for submitting the winning entry.

Keep your eyes peeled and be sure to say hello if you see Salty on your way!

#SaltyFor2020

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City woman says mould issues affecting her kids health at council flat

The house mould in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kimberlie Richings.

Hatfield Asda café is transformed into McDonald’s

The new McDonald'’s at Asda in Hatfield. Picture: McDonald’s.

Hatfield Town Centre car park closed on weekday evenings

Link Drive car park, Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View.

Man injured after being hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

Trains are delayed after a man was injured on the tracks at Knebworth. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Have you seen this missing boy from Welwyn Garden City?

Tanaka Mungadzi, 16, was last seen on Saturday, November 16. Picture: Herts Police.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City woman says mould issues affecting her kids health at council flat

The house mould in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kimberlie Richings.

Hatfield Asda café is transformed into McDonald’s

The new McDonald'’s at Asda in Hatfield. Picture: McDonald’s.

Hatfield Town Centre car park closed on weekday evenings

Link Drive car park, Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View.

Man injured after being hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

Trains are delayed after a man was injured on the tracks at Knebworth. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Have you seen this missing boy from Welwyn Garden City?

Tanaka Mungadzi, 16, was last seen on Saturday, November 16. Picture: Herts Police.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Salty McSaltface named the Welwyn Hatfield Times gritter

Hertfordshire County Council are calling on readers to name their next road gritter. Picture: Archant

Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere’s dogs at polling stations coverage is live!

Lulu at a Hertsmere polling station. Picture: Rob Cohen.

General Election 2019: It’s your vote in Welwyn Hatfield or Hertsmere, so make it count

Make your vote count at today's General Election. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Who should you vote for in the 2019 General Election? Take our quiz

Voters will be going to the polls for the 2019 General Election tomorrow.

Long delays after crash on A414 near Hatfield and Colney Heath

Traffic is delayed near Hatfield and Colney Heath after a crash on the A414. Picture: Krishan Bhungar.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists