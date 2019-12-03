Advanced search

Vote to name the Welwyn Hatfield Times gritter

PUBLISHED: 10:51 03 December 2019

Comet readers have been given the chance to name Hertfordshire County Council's new gritter. Picture: Archant

Comet readers have been given the chance to name Hertfordshire County Council's new gritter. Picture: Archant

Archant

Today, we go to the polls. The campaign trail is over, leaflets have been reduced to cinders on the log fire, the closest winter election in living memory is drawing to a close - it is time to name Hertfordshire County Council's next gritter.

In a competition launched by the Welwyn Hatfield Times last week, we gave you the chance to christen our new gritter. We have been inundated with winning entries - from Grita Thunberg, to Gritney Spears, to Gritney Houston - with our readers demonstrating what can only be described as True Wit.

But ultimately, we have had to narrow down your suggestions into a shortlist of three names - and it is now time to vote for the Welwyn Hatfield Times winning gritter.

This is a once-in-a-generation decision (until next year's competition). This will shape the future of the country for decades to come (gritters aren't generally used beyond February). Vote for your favourite now!

Our poll closes at midday on Thursday, December 5.

